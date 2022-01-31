Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 31, 2022 / 9:46 AM

Portugal re-elects socialist prime minister as far right gains ground

By Adam Schrader
Portugal re-elects socialist prime minister as far right gains ground
António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal and leader of the Socialist Party (PS), celebrates the victory in the 2022 legislative elections, Lisbon, Portugal on Monday. More than 10 million voters living in Portugal and abroad were called to vote Sunday. Photo by Miguel A. Lopes/EPA-EFE

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Socialist Prime Minister António Costa won re-election to his third consecutive term during the general election in Portugal on Sunday as the new far-right party Chega took ground in the country's Parliament.

The Socialist Party won about 41.7% of the vote, giving them an absolute majority in Parliament for the first time since taking power six years ago, the Portugal Resident reported. The party now controls at least 117 seats in the 230-seat Parliament.

Advertisement

"The Portuguese have confirmed that they want a Socialist Party government for the next four years," Costa said after his win, according to Politico. "They want stability, certainty and security."

The Social Democratic Party, the country's center-right party, held on to second place with 27.8% of the votes -- the same share earned in the 2019 general election, Politico reported.

RELATED French adventurer, 75, dies while rowing across Atlantic Ocean

Chega, which was founded in 2019 by André Ventura, increased its share of the vote from 1.3% in 2019 to 7.2% in 2022 after taking votes from the right-wing CDS-People's Party. With its share of the votes, Chega secured 12 seats in Parliament -- up from just one in 2019.

The growth of the far-right party serves as a sign that it could be a future force in Portuguese politics.

Advertisement

"This is bittersweet. I'm happy with Chega's growth," Ventura told Politico. "[But] António Costa will stay on as prime minister."

RELATED Biden announces nominees for ambassadors to Brazil, U.K.

Ventura told the Portugal Resident that his party would serve as the opposition to Costa's government because the Social Democratic Party "hasn't done its job."

"It won't be that cuddly opposition," he said. "Everything will be different in Parliament. There will be [a party] telling the truth."

The last time that the Socialist Party had an absolute majority was during the government of former Prime Minister José Sócrates from 2005 to 2011, which was the target of high-profile corruption investigations.

RELATED Sergio Mattarella elected to rare second term as Italian president

The other party to make gains during the general election was the Liberal Initiative, another new party founded in 2019. The Liberal Initiative, which is a pro-business liberal/libertarian party, earned 5% of the vote share.

RELATED Trump says he would pardon Jan. 6 rioters if re-elected

Latest Headlines

Vietnamese Catholic priest killed in knife attack while hearing confessions
World News // 20 minutes ago
Vietnamese Catholic priest killed in knife attack while hearing confessions
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A Catholic priest was killed in central Vietnam over the weekend by a man with a knife who attacked while the priest was hearing confessions, the Vatican said Monday.
Manhunt underway in Germany after 2 police shot dead during traffic stop
World News // 1 hour ago
Manhunt underway in Germany after 2 police shot dead during traffic stop
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A manhunt is underway in western Germany on Monday after two police officers were shot dead during a routine traffic stop, authorities said.
Security Council to meet over Russia-Ukraine crisis; Moscow dismisses concerns
World News // 2 hours ago
Security Council to meet over Russia-Ukraine crisis; Moscow dismisses concerns
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council for the first time Monday will meet, at the request of the United States, to address the Russian military buildup near its border with Ukraine and the impact of the crisis on Europe.
North Korea confirms longest-range missile launch since 2017
World News // 8 hours ago
North Korea confirms longest-range missile launch since 2017
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (UPI) -- North Korea successfully test-fired a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile over the weekend, state media confirmed on Monday, marking its biggest weapons test since 2017.
World cases drop 3% in week; Brazil, Japan, Russia set daily marks
World News // 18 hours ago
World cases drop 3% in week; Brazil, Japan, Russia set daily marks
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases decreased 3% in one week though five nations -- Brazil, Russia, Germany, Turkey and Japan -- set national daily records in the past few days. Deaths climbed 14% from seven days ago.
Sergio Mattarella elected to rare second term as Italian president
World News // 21 hours ago
Sergio Mattarella elected to rare second term as Italian president
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Sergio Mattarella was elected to a rare second term as Italy's president following six days of secret votes, after having previously announced he would not return to office after his first seven-year term.
Kuwait suspends flights after attack at Baghdad airport
World News // 22 hours ago
Kuwait suspends flights after attack at Baghdad airport
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Kuwait officials have suspended flights into the country for a week after six rockets were fired toward Baghdad International Airport in Iraq.
N. Korea fires ballistic missile 1,243 miles toward East Sea
World News // 1 day ago
N. Korea fires ballistic missile 1,243 miles toward East Sea
SEOUL, Jan. 30 -- North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile into the East Sea on Sunday, South Korea's military said.
Former Kansas teacher charged for leading all-female ISIS battalion
World News // 1 day ago
Former Kansas teacher charged for leading all-female ISIS battalion
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A former Kansas teacher has been arrested and charged with federal crimes for allegedly organizing and leading the all-female ISIS battalion Khatiba Nusaybah, the Justice Department announced Saturday.
Australia will spend record $35M to protect native koalas
World News // 1 day ago
Australia will spend record $35M to protect native koalas
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The Australian government said Saturday it plans to spend about $35 million to protect native koalas and boost recovery efforts.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biggest snow totals top 30 inches after nor'easter hammers East Coast
Biggest snow totals top 30 inches after nor'easter hammers East Coast
Spotify loses billions in market value after Neil Young pulls music
Spotify loses billions in market value after Neil Young pulls music
Off-duty Washington police officer shot, killed by police during manhunt
Off-duty Washington police officer shot, killed by police during manhunt
COVID cases declining from Omicron peaks, as U.S. draws closer to 900,000 deaths
COVID cases declining from Omicron peaks, as U.S. draws closer to 900,000 deaths
Six-car crash in North Las Vegas kills nine
Six-car crash in North Las Vegas kills nine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement