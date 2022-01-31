Advertisement
World News
Jan. 31, 2022 / 1:31 AM

North Korea confirms longest-range missile launch since 2017

By Thomas Maresca
1/2
North Korea confirms longest-range missile launch since 2017
A composite image released by North Korean state media shows the Sunday launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range missile and images of the earth taken from a camera on its warhead. The launch was the biggest weapons test by Pyongyang since 2017.  Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (UPI) -- North Korea successfully test-fired a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile over the weekend, state media confirmed on Monday, marking the secretive state's seventh launch of the month and its biggest weapons test since 2017.

The launch, which was conducted Sunday morning, "confirmed the accuracy, security and effectiveness of the operation of the Hwasong 12-type weapon system under production," a report in state-run Korean Central News Agency said.

Advertisement

South Korea's military detected the missile Sunday and said that it had been fired at a steep angle, traveling roughly 497 miles at a top altitude of 1,243 miles before splashing into the waters of the East Sea between Korea and Japan.

The KCNA report said that the launch was "conducted by the highest-angle launch system ... in consideration of the security of neighboring countries."

RELATED North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles in sixth launch of year

The missile also took images of the earth from space with a camera installed on its warhead, KCNA said.

Advertisement

Analysts estimate that the Hwasong-12 has a range of roughly 2,800 miles, putting the U.S. territory of Guam within reach, and North Korea has claimed that it is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

It was last fired in September 2017 amid sky-high tensions and a war of words with Washington. After then-U.S. President Donald Trump warned that any North Korean attack would be met with "fire and fury," Pyongyang said it was considering launching four Hwasong-12 missiles at Guam in a "plan of enveloping fire."

RELATED Joe Biden, Japan's Fumio Kashida meet on defense, economic goals

North Korea would go on to test an intercontinental ballistic missile that it said could reach the continental United States with a nuclear warhead in November 2017.

A period of rapprochement followed soon after, leading to three face-to-face meetings between Kim and Trump as North Korea declared a moratorium on nuclear weapons and long-range missile tests.

However, amid long-stalled negotiations with Washington and continuing international sanctions, Kim suggested last week that North Korea was ready to lift the moratorium in order to to face "the hostile policy and military threat by the U.S."

RELATED China, Russia block U.S. bid for more North Korea sanctions

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Sunday that the North's launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile "is close to canceling the moratorium declaration," according to a statement from the presidential Blue House after an emergency meeting of the National Security Council.

Advertisement

Moon said that the pattern of missile launches was "similar to the period of heightened tensions in 2017" and called on Pyongyang to "stop creating tension and pressure and respond to proposals for dialogue from the international community."

January has been North Korea's busiest month of weapons tests ever under Kim, with launches that include an alleged hypersonic weapons system, train-fired ballistic missiles and long-range cruise missiles.

On Jan. 12, the Biden administration leveled sanctions on six North Korean individuals, along with a Russian individual and company, over ties to Pyongyang's illicit weapons program. The United States later led a call for the U.N. Security Council to blacklist five of the North Koreans, but the proposal was blocked by Russia and China.

Washington has in recent days tried to send a signal that the North Korea threat remains a priority despite a host of pressing foreign policy issues including the Russia-Ukraine crisis and China's military provocations against Taiwan.

During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that the United States was "laser focused on the challenges to the Korean Peninsula coming out of Pyongyang."

"We told Pyongyang, we're willing to sit down without precondition to have those kinds of dialogues, but obviously, Kim Jong Un wants to go a different way," Kirby said. "So we have to make sure that we're ready militarily on the peninsula and in the region."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

World cases drop 3% in week; Brazil, Japan, Russia set daily marks
World News // 11 hours ago
World cases drop 3% in week; Brazil, Japan, Russia set daily marks
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases decreased 3% in one week though five nations -- Brazil, Russia, Germany, Turkey and Japan -- set national daily records in the past few days. Deaths climbed 14% from seven days ago.
Sergio Mattarella elected to rare second term as Italian president
World News // 13 hours ago
Sergio Mattarella elected to rare second term as Italian president
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Sergio Mattarella was elected to a rare second term as Italy's president following six days of secret votes, after having previously announced he would not return to office after his first seven-year term.
Kuwait suspends flights after attack at Baghdad airport
World News // 15 hours ago
Kuwait suspends flights after attack at Baghdad airport
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Kuwait officials have suspended flights into the country for a week after six rockets were fired toward Baghdad International Airport in Iraq.
N. Korea fires ballistic missile 1,243 miles toward East Sea
World News // 17 hours ago
N. Korea fires ballistic missile 1,243 miles toward East Sea
SEOUL, Jan. 30 -- North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile into the East Sea on Sunday, South Korea's military said.
Former Kansas teacher charged for leading all-female ISIS battalion
World News // 1 day ago
Former Kansas teacher charged for leading all-female ISIS battalion
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A former Kansas teacher has been arrested and charged with federal crimes for allegedly organizing and leading the all-female ISIS battalion Khatiba Nusaybah, the Justice Department announced Saturday.
Australia will spend record $35M to protect native koalas
World News // 1 day ago
Australia will spend record $35M to protect native koalas
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The Australian government said Saturday it plans to spend about $35 million to protect native koalas and boost recovery efforts.
Trudeau in undisclosed place as trucker protest descends on Ottawa
World News // 1 day ago
Trudeau in undisclosed place as trucker protest descends on Ottawa
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family were moved to an undisclosed location as thousands of truckers protesting COVID-19 restrictions descended on Ottawa on Saturday.
New Zealand PM and governor general isolate after close contact with Omicron variant
World News // 1 day ago
New Zealand PM and governor general isolate after close contact with Omicron variant
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro were in isolation Saturday after close contact with a person infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
U.N. human rights chief calls on Myanmar to restore civilian rule
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. human rights chief calls on Myanmar to restore civilian rule
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- As the one-year anniversary of the Myanmar coup nears, U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet is urging the international community to pressure the country to return to civilian rule.
Pope Francis says COVID-19 'fake news' is spreading
World News // 2 days ago
Pope Francis says COVID-19 'fake news' is spreading
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Pope Francis said that "fake news" about COVID-19 is spreading and that access to truthful information is a "human right" during an address to Catholic journalists Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biggest snow totals top 30 inches after nor'easter hammers East Coast
Biggest snow totals top 30 inches after nor'easter hammers East Coast
Spotify loses billions in market value after Neil Young pulls music
Spotify loses billions in market value after Neil Young pulls music
Off-duty Washington police officer shot, killed by police during manhunt
Off-duty Washington police officer shot, killed by police during manhunt
COVID cases declining from Omicron peaks, as U.S. draws closer to 900,000 deaths
COVID cases declining from Omicron peaks, as U.S. draws closer to 900,000 deaths
Six-car crash in North Las Vegas kills nine
Six-car crash in North Las Vegas kills nine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement