Police officers are seen Monday at the scene of the shooting in Ulmet, Germany. Officials said two police officers were shot and killed during a traffic stop. Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A manhunt is underway in western Germany on Monday after two police officers were shot dead during a routine traffic stop, authorities said. The officers had made the stop in the village of Ulmet early Monday, officials said -- reportedly because the suspect vehicle was carrying dead game in its trunk.

Shot and killed during the stop were a 24-year-old female officer and a 29-year-old male officer, police said. They were able to radio for help before they died.

The shooting occurred near Kaiserslautern in Rhineland-Palatinate state. Ulmet is located about 65 miles southwest of Frankfurt.

"The crime is horrific," said Rhineland-Palatinate interior official Malu Dreyer, according to DPA International. "We are very upset that two young people have lost their lives in the line of duty."

Investigators did not initially know how many suspects they were searching for, but advised motorists not to pick up hitchhikers in the area.

The manhunt was later extended to neighboring Saarland state, police said.