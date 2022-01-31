Canada's Justin Trudeau gets COVID-19, as vaccine mandate protests go on

1/5

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a breakthrough case of COVID-19, but says he feels well and has no symptoms. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he has a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and protests of vaccine mandates continued at Canada's capital. Trudeau, who was fully vaccinated last year and received a booster dose earlier this month, CBC News reported, announced his diagnosis in a press conference. Advertisement

"I know this pandemic has been frustrating," Trudeau said. "After two years, the battle against COVID-19 is still dominating so many parts of our life. This virus affects us all. Two of my own children have now contracted it, and this morning I learned I tested positive for COVID-19, as well. I feel well and have no symptoms."

Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoir Trudeau, contracted COVID-19 early on in the pandemic in March 2020.

RELATED Trudeau in undisclosed place as trucker protest descends on Ottawa

The prime minister's family were moved away from their Rideau Cottage residence over weekend as a convoy of truckers and others protesting vaccine mandates converged on Parliament Hill.

Trudeau held the press conference Monday as the protesters continued to block streets in the country's downtown capital Ottawa.

The protest initially focused on the federal government's vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers, but it expanded to a broader movement against public health measures to limit COVID-19 spread.

Police told CBC News incidents Saturday included protesters jumping on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the defacing of a statue of athlete Terry Fox with anti-vaccine material, and a Canadian flag being turned upside down.

A Confederate flag, a relic from the U.S. Civil War that is associated with racist and far-right elements, and swastikas were spotted on flags and signs during the protests.

Trudeau on Monday thanked Canadians who donated to the Shepherds of Good Hope, a homeless shelter in Ottawa where protesters harassed staff, according to CTV News, or the Terry Fox Foundation in response.

"As my friend Irwin Cotler said on Saturday, freedom of expression, assembly and association are cornerstones of democracy. But Nazi symbolism, racist imagery and desecration of war memorials are not. It is an insult to memory and truth. Hate can never be the answer," Trudeau said, quoting the former cabinet official.

"All Canadians have the right to express their opinion or their disagreement with the government, but they don't have the right to threaten or harass their fellow citizens or to spread hateful messages," he added.

He urged those who joined the convoy, but do not support those actions, to condemn them.

Trudeau added in a response to a reporter's question that while he has supported goals of other protests, such as Black Lives Matter protests against racism, he does not feel the need to go near the vaccine mandate protest.

"I've also chosen to not go anywhere near protests that have expressed hateful rhetoric, violence toward fellow citizens and a disrespect -- not just of science, but of the frontline health workers and, quite frankly, the 90% of truckers who have have been doing the right think to keep Canadians safe, to put food on our tables."

Trudeau was referring to the 90% of truckers in Canada who have been vaccinated.

He said the majority of Canadians "know that the way out [of the pandemic] is not protesting the pandemic, it's getting vaccinated."

Trudeau said Thursday he had been in contact with someone who tested COVID-19 positive the prior day, and he was going into isolation for five days. On Friday, he told The Canadian Press that it was because one of his three children tested positive for the virus.