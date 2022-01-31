Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 31, 2022 / 1:59 PM

China sees COVID-19 surge as Olympics approach

By Clyde Hughes
China sees COVID-19 surge as Olympics approach
A soldier stands guard Monday beyond the limits of the Closed Loop system, which authorities say is used to counter COVID-19 a the Big Air Shougang venue. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Two days before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics, organizers are experiencing an increase in coronavirus cases linked to the sporting event, according to officials.

Organizers have identified 250 cases linked to the Winter Olympics, including 71 new cases this past weekend alone.

Advertisement

Twenty-eight of those cases involved athletes or team officials. Twenty of the cases were confirmed by testing inside Beijing's "closed-loop system" that is supposed to limit those involved in the Olympics with the Chinese general public.

Beijing prepares for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games

The Olympic rings are illuminated in front of the National Stadium with the Olympic tower behind on Monday ahead of the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Beijing 2022 medical expert chair Brian McCloskey, said, though, that he expected the uptick at this time with the number of athletes arriving for the Opening Ceremony and start of the competition.

Beijing is averaging 36 new cases per day, doubling its three-day average from Jan. 25-27. The numbers are topping the infection numbers during the Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year.

China has sealed its borders beyond the Olympics as it tries to contain its latest uptick of the coronavirus. The country has loosened some restrictions. Those infected with the virus are also being required to quarantine for just seven days, instead of 14 days.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam confirmed that she will skip the Olympics' Opening Ceremony to manage the growing coronavirus crisis there. Hong Kong said it identified 92 new COVID-19 cases Monday, many coming from public housing estates in its Kwai Tsing and Wong Tai Sin districts.

Advertisement

Read More

Asian nations welcome lunar new year -- or Year of the Tiger North Korea confirms longest-range missile launch since 2017 U.S. ambassador: Russia needs to 'come to diplomatic table'

Latest Headlines

18 rescued after cargo ship collides with oil tanker off Dutch coast
World News // 26 minutes ago
18 rescued after cargo ship collides with oil tanker off Dutch coast
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A cargo ship with 18 people aboard sank after colliding into the Netherlands coast of IJmuiden.
Canada's Justin Trudeau gets COVID-19, as vaccine mandate protests go on
World News // 31 minutes ago
Canada's Justin Trudeau gets COVID-19, as vaccine mandate protests go on
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he has a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and protests of vaccine mandates continued at Canada's capital.
U.S., Russia clash at U.N. Security Council over Ukraine; Moscow says U.S. 'provoking' crisis
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S., Russia clash at U.N. Security Council over Ukraine; Moscow says U.S. 'provoking' crisis
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Russia clashed fiercely with the U.S. on Monday at a United Nations Security Council meeting convened to address the crisis in Ukraine, where Moscow has placed thousands of troops and spurred fears of an invasion.
Asian nations welcome lunar new year -- or Year of the Tiger
World News // 2 hours ago
Asian nations welcome lunar new year -- or Year of the Tiger
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Monday marks the end of the Year of the Ox, as we usher in the 2022 Lunar New Year Tuesday, with the third in the 12-animal Chinese zodiac cycle, the tiger.
Tax 'haven' UAE to impose corporate taxes for the first time in its history
World News // 2 hours ago
Tax 'haven' UAE to impose corporate taxes for the first time in its history
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- For the first time, the UAE is introducing a corporate tax rate -- a shift for the Middle East country that's known for attracting some of the world's largest corporations because of its long-held exempt status.
Cyprus court exonerates British woman from lying about gang rape
World News // 3 hours ago
Cyprus court exonerates British woman from lying about gang rape
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The Cyprus Supreme Court on Monday overturned the conviction of a British woman accused of lying about being gang raped in the country.
Report into 'partygate' finds 'serious failures' in British PM Boris Johnson's leadership
World News // 4 hours ago
Report into 'partygate' finds 'serious failures' in British PM Boris Johnson's leadership
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A report given to British leader Boris Johnson on Monday says that parties held by Johnson and attended by various officials in 2020 during the country's COVID-19 lockdown reflect a "serious failure" in government.
Portugal re-elects socialist prime minister as far right gains ground
World News // 4 hours ago
Portugal re-elects socialist prime minister as far right gains ground
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Socialist Prime Minister António Costa won re-election to his third consecutive term during the general election in Portugal on Sunday as the new far-right party Chega took ground in the country's Parliament.
Vietnamese Catholic priest killed in knife attack while hearing confessions
World News // 5 hours ago
Vietnamese Catholic priest killed in knife attack while hearing confessions
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A Catholic priest was killed in central Vietnam over the weekend by a man with a knife who attacked while the priest was hearing confessions, the Vatican said Monday.
Manhunt underway in Germany after 2 police shot dead during traffic stop
World News // 6 hours ago
Manhunt underway in Germany after 2 police shot dead during traffic stop
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A manhunt is underway in western Germany on Monday after two police officers were shot dead during a routine traffic stop, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Off-duty Washington police officer shot, killed by police during manhunt
Off-duty Washington police officer shot, killed by police during manhunt
Spotify loses billions in market value after Neil Young pulls music
Spotify loses billions in market value after Neil Young pulls music
Biggest snow totals top 30 inches after nor'easter hammers East Coast
Biggest snow totals top 30 inches after nor'easter hammers East Coast
Groundhog Day storm to spread snow, ice across 2,000-mile swath of U.S.
Groundhog Day storm to spread snow, ice across 2,000-mile swath of U.S.
COVID cases declining from Omicron peaks, as U.S. draws closer to 900,000 deaths
COVID cases declining from Omicron peaks, as U.S. draws closer to 900,000 deaths
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement