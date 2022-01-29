Advertisement
Australia will spend record $35M to protect native koalas

By Adam Schrader
Orana, a 14-year-old koala, cuddles her 8-month-old female joey at the San Diego Zoo in January 2010. The Australian government said Saturday it would spend about $35 million to protect native koalas and boost recovery efforts. File Photo by Ken Bohn/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The Australian government said Saturday it plans to spend about $35 million to protect native koalas and boost recovery efforts.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement the money would be used to restore habitats, and support training in treatment and care for "one of the most special species in the world."

"Koalas are one of Australia's most loved and best-recognized icons, both here at home and across the world," Morrison said. "We are committed to protecting them for generations to come."

With the $35 million fund, the Morrison government will have spent a total of $52 million on protecting koalas since 2019.

Koalas are listed as a vulnerable species, one step before endangered status on the Red List -- a catalog of species at risk of extinction maintained by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

The koala population, estimated to sit between 100,000 and 500,000 globally, is decreasing, according to the IUCN. However, research from the Australian Koala Foundation shows that the species should be listed as "critically endangered" with as few as 43,000 left in the wild.

"Koalas are in serious decline suffering from the effects of habitat destruction, domestic dog attacks, bushfires and road accidents," the AKF website reads.

The koala population has also suffered from the sexually transmitted disease chlamydia, which can cause infertility and blindness in the marsupial.

Sussan Ley, minister for the environment, said in the press release that genetic research is being done to understand how unique DNA variants can provide resistance to diseases such as chlamydia.

"More than 3,200 vets and veterinary nurses have received specialist bushfire trauma training, with new programs to be funded as we continue to work with major zoos to support research and treatment," Ley said. "Our $200 million bushfire response has provided a catalyst for science-based, long-term initiatives to help native species and highlights the particular importance of protecting our most iconic animals, and the Koala is clearly one of those."

