Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 28, 2022 / 2:57 PM

Britain to distribute new Pfizer COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid

By Doug Cunningham
Britain to distribute new Pfizer COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid
Pfizer's Paxlovid will be available in Britain for those with weakened immune systems starting February 10. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Britain will distribute a second antiviral to those most at-risk to COVID-19, the country's Department of Health and Social Care said Friday.

Pfizer's PF-07321332+ritonavir, known as Paxlovid, will be available in Britain for those with weakened immune systems starting Feb. 10.

Advertisement

In clinical trials, the new antiviral medication reduced the risk of hospitalization by 88%.

Paxlovid is the second new antiviral to be deployed by the British government after molnupiravir. Britain has procured 2.75 million courses of Paxlovid and 2.23 million courses of molnupiravir.

RELATED Police ask for details on Boris Johnson's lockdown parties to be withheld

"Our pharmaceutical defenses are crucial as we learn to live with COVID-19, and the U.K. is leading the way, especially when it comes to the use of cutting-edge antivirals," Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said in a news release.

The government said eligible patients who test positive for COVID-19 will be assessed over the phone by an expert clinician who will review and discus with the patient what the most appropriate treatment would be for them.

"It is fantastic news that this new treatment, the latest cutting-edge drug that the NHS is rolling out through new COVID-19 medicine delivery units, will now be available to help those at highest risk of COVID-19," NHS National Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis said in the release.

Advertisement
RELATED Virginia AG: Public universities can't mandate COVID-19 vaccines

The European Union's drug regulator on Thursday made a recommendation to allow Paxlovid to be used to treat COVID-19 in adults who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of severe disease.

The United States has committed to purchase 10 million courses of Paxlovid and in December, granted emergency use authorization for the pill.

RELATED Pharmacies, grocery stores begin distribution of free N95 masks

Latest Headlines

Pentagon 'strongly encourages' Russia to stand down on Ukraine
World News // 6 hours ago
Pentagon 'strongly encourages' Russia to stand down on Ukraine
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Pentagon called Friday on Russian President Putin to have his military stand down on Ukraine.
Report: Severe hunger affects 40% of Tigray region
World News // 3 hours ago
Report: Severe hunger affects 40% of Tigray region
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Severe hunger in the Tigray region -- which has been subject to constant conflict for 15 months -- affects almost 40% of all people who live there, a new assessment shows.
Police ask for details on Boris Johnson's lockdown parties to be withheld
World News // 3 hours ago
Police ask for details on Boris Johnson's lockdown parties to be withheld
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- British police confirmed Friday that they requested details to be withheld from a report documenting Prime Minister Boris Johnson's attendance of parties during COVID-19 lockdowns.
Truckers to converge on Ottawa for protest against vaccine mandates
World News // 7 hours ago
Truckers to converge on Ottawa for protest against vaccine mandates
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Truckers are expected to converge on the Canadian capital of Ottawa Friday to protest vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions.
North Korea confirms latest missile tests while Kim Jong Un visits weapons factory
World News // 13 hours ago
North Korea confirms latest missile tests while Kim Jong Un visits weapons factory
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (UPI) -- North Korea said that it successfully tested tactical guided missiles and long-range cruise missiles this week, while leader Kim Jong Un called for bolster the country's weapons program during a visit to a weapons plant.
John Kerry warns top polluters are 'not on a good track' to combating climate change
World News // 18 hours ago
John Kerry warns top polluters are 'not on a good track' to combating climate change
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- U.S. global climate envoy John Kerry on Thursday warned representatives from some of the world's top polluting countries that they are "not on a good track" to stemming fossil fuel use to combat climate change.
United States calls for U.N. Security Council meeting on Russian threat to Ukraine
World News // 20 hours ago
United States calls for U.N. Security Council meeting on Russian threat to Ukraine
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday called for the United Nations Security Council to convene to discuss Russia's threat to Ukraine.
EU regulator recommends Paxlovid COVID-19 pill for at-risk adults
World News // 20 hours ago
EU regulator recommends Paxlovid COVID-19 pill for at-risk adults
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The European Medicines Agency on Thursday recommended Pfizer's Paxlovid antiviral COVID-19 pill for treatment in adults who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of severe disease.
Police: Online scams, drugs dominated rise in Hong Kong crimes in 2021
World News // 1 day ago
Police: Online scams, drugs dominated rise in Hong Kong crimes in 2021
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Hong Kong police on Thursday reported an increase in online scams last year, including a 24% rise in fraud cases with 70% of them occurring over the internet.
Scottish civil court rules soldier raped woman in landmark case
World News // 1 day ago
Scottish civil court rules soldier raped woman in landmark case
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A civil court in Scotland ruled Thursday that an active-duty British soldier raped a woman in 2015, after a criminal court in that country found the charges were "not proven."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alabama carries out execution of death row inmate Matthew Reeves
Alabama carries out execution of death row inmate Matthew Reeves
Pharmacies, grocery stores begin distribution of free N95 masks
Pharmacies, grocery stores begin distribution of free N95 masks
Video shows man pointing metal object at Nashville police before they fired
Video shows man pointing metal object at Nashville police before they fired
Police believe they've identified sixth victim of 1970s Doodler killer
Police believe they've identified sixth victim of 1970s Doodler killer
Truckers to converge on Ottawa for protest against vaccine mandates
Truckers to converge on Ottawa for protest against vaccine mandates
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement