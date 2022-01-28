Trending
Jan. 28, 2022 / 9:57 AM

France's Macron seeks clarification, de-escalation with Putin over Ukraine

By Doug Cunningham
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) planned to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) on Friday for a dialogue over Ukraine. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron will speak with Russian President Putin by phone Friday for a dialogue over Ukraine.

According to Le Monde, Macron intends to push Russia to clarify its positions while also being an "ambassador for de-escalation."

The French government seeks to continue the dialogue with Russia in the midst of rising geopolitical tensions over the Russian military buildup on Ukraine's borders.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Friday on RTL radio that the situation is very serious.

RELATED U.S. sends Moscow diplomatic path for averting war in Ukraine

"But for the moment, we believe that the dialogue can still develop and this is the objective of the conversation that President Macron will have with President Putin today," Le Drain said.

Meanwhile Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow would "retaliate" if its demands to stop NATO's expansion are rejected.

On Russian radio, Lavrov also said "if it depends on the Russian Federation," war with Ukraine is ruled out. But he added there is no room for compromise on Russia's key national security demands that NATO halt its expansion.

RELATED U.S. puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

The United States and NATO have rejected any Russian control over NATO expansion or Ukraine's sovereignty. The U.S. has repeatedly said NATO's expansion is non-negotiable.

Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops and various combat capabilities near Ukraine's borders while making demands that Ukraine never be allowed to join NATO.

The Pentagon said the Russian military buildup continues.

"We continue to see, including in the last 24 hours, more accumulation of credible combat forces arrayed by the Russians in, again, the western part of their country and in Belarus," said Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.

