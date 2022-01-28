Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 28, 2022 / 12:32 PM

Report: Severe hunger affects 40% of Tigray region

By UPI Staff
Report: Severe hunger affects 40% of Tigray region
An Ethiopian refugee woman with her child from Tigray region wait to receive aid. File Photo by Ala Kheir/EPA-EFE

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Severe hunger in the Tigray region -- which has been subject to constant conflict for 15 months -- affects almost 40% of all people who live there, a new assessment shows.

The United Nations World Food Program released figures on Friday stating that more than 9 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in northern Ethiopia.

Advertisement

While 83% of people are food insecure -- meaning they could struggle to feed themselves or their families -- almost 40% are facing severe hunger in the region.

"Families are exhausting all means to feed themselves, with three-quarters of the population using extreme coping strategies to survive," WFP reported. "Diets are increasingly impoverished as food items become unavailable and families rely almost exclusively on cereals while limiting portion sizes and the number of meals they eat each day to make whatever food is available stretch further."

RELATED Biden cites Tigray civilian deaths in call with Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed

The Tigray Emergency Food Security Assessment also found that 13% of children under 5 years old, and half of all pregnant and breastfeeding women are malnourished.

The results: poor pregnancy outcomes, low-birth weights, stunting and maternal death.

"WFP is doing all it can to ensure our convoys with food and medicines make it through the frontlines," said Michael Dunford, WFP's Regional Director for Eastern Africa. "But if hostilities persist, we need all the parties to the conflict to agree to a humanitarian pause and formally agreed transport corridors, so that supplies can reach the millions besieged by hunger."

Advertisement
RELATED At least 8 dead, several hurt in Cameroon after stampede during major soccer tournament

Prior to conflict between the Ethiopian government and rebels in the Tigray region in 2020, 93% of people said they hadn't experienced hunger.

Now, only about 45% can say the same.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden raised concerns over airstrikes carried out by the Ethiopian government that have caused civilian casualties. Tigray rebels claimed that more than 50 civilians were killed at the beginning of this month in an airstrike.

RELATED WHO: Omicron COVID-19 surge in Africa slowing down

The United States has called for an end to the conflict and shown support for the continent with a five-day visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Latest Headlines

Police ask for details on Boris Johnson's lockdown parties to be withheld
World News // 53 minutes ago
Police ask for details on Boris Johnson's lockdown parties to be withheld
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- British police confirmed Friday that they requested details to be withheld from a report documenting Prime Minister Boris Johnson's attendance of parties during COVID-19 lockdowns.
France's Macron seeks clarification, de-escalation with Putin over Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
France's Macron seeks clarification, de-escalation with Putin over Ukraine
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron will speak with Russian President Putin by phone Friday for a dialogue over Ukraine.
Truckers to converge on Ottawa for protest against vaccine mandates
World News // 3 hours ago
Truckers to converge on Ottawa for protest against vaccine mandates
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Truckers are expected to converge on the Canadian capital of Ottawa Friday to protest vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions.
North Korea confirms latest missile tests while Kim Jong Un visits weapons factory
World News // 9 hours ago
North Korea confirms latest missile tests while Kim Jong Un visits weapons factory
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (UPI) -- North Korea said that it successfully tested tactical guided missiles and long-range cruise missiles this week, while leader Kim Jong Un called for bolster the country's weapons program during a visit to a weapons plant.
John Kerry warns top polluters are 'not on a good track' to combating climate change
World News // 15 hours ago
John Kerry warns top polluters are 'not on a good track' to combating climate change
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- U.S. global climate envoy John Kerry on Thursday warned representatives from some of the world's top polluting countries that they are "not on a good track" to stemming fossil fuel use to combat climate change.
United States calls for U.N. Security Council meeting on Russian threat to Ukraine
World News // 17 hours ago
United States calls for U.N. Security Council meeting on Russian threat to Ukraine
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday called for the United Nations Security Council to convene to discuss Russia's threat to Ukraine.
EU regulator recommends Paxlovid COVID-19 pill for at-risk adults
World News // 17 hours ago
EU regulator recommends Paxlovid COVID-19 pill for at-risk adults
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The European Medicines Agency on Thursday recommended Pfizer's Paxlovid antiviral COVID-19 pill for treatment in adults who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of severe disease.
Police: Online scams, drugs dominated rise in Hong Kong crimes in 2021
World News // 21 hours ago
Police: Online scams, drugs dominated rise in Hong Kong crimes in 2021
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Hong Kong police on Thursday reported an increase in online scams last year, including a 24% rise in fraud cases with 70% of them occurring over the internet.
Scottish civil court rules soldier raped woman in landmark case
World News // 1 day ago
Scottish civil court rules soldier raped woman in landmark case
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A civil court in Scotland ruled Thursday that an active-duty British soldier raped a woman in 2015, after a criminal court in that country found the charges were "not proven."
Hong Kong will shorten COVID-19 quarantine period to 14 days
World News // 1 day ago
Hong Kong will shorten COVID-19 quarantine period to 14 days
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Hong Kong will shorten its 21-day quarantine to 14 days starting next month, officials announced on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. court sentences Canadian man to 6 months for groping flight attendant
U.S. court sentences Canadian man to 6 months for groping flight attendant
Alabama carries out execution of death row inmate Matthew Reeves
Alabama carries out execution of death row inmate Matthew Reeves
Police believe they've identified sixth victim of 1970s Doodler killer
Police believe they've identified sixth victim of 1970s Doodler killer
United States calls for U.N. Security Council meeting on Russian threat to Ukraine
United States calls for U.N. Security Council meeting on Russian threat to Ukraine
Pharmacies, grocery stores begin distribution of free N95 masks
Pharmacies, grocery stores begin distribution of free N95 masks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement