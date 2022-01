1/4

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson answers questions from the opposition leader Keir Starmer in the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- British police confirmed Friday that they requested details to be withheld from a report documenting Prime Minister Boris Johnson's attendance of parties during COVID-19 lockdowns. A report by senior civil servant Sue Gray's investigation into Downing Street parties during lockdown was due to be presented to parliament this week. Advertisement

The Metropolitan Police sparked accusations of a coverup by asking Gray to make "minimal reference" to events the force is investigating "to avoid any prejudice to our investigation."

Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick announced Tuesday that the police had opened an investigation into the possible breach of lockdown rules after weeks of declining to investigate.

Johnson has denied involvement in delaying the report, which could incriminate him and potentially cost him his premiership. Some conservative lawmakers have called for Johnson to resign are considering whether to call for a no confidence vote.

Though police say they didn't ask for the report to be delayed, critics fear the final version won't contain crucial information about social gatherings that violated lockdown restrictions.

"The government is paralyzed because of the prime minister's behavior in Downing Street and the attempts of his cabinet to save his skin," Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition party, said in a statement.

Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner called for the report to be published in full and that any redactions be accompanied by an explanation.