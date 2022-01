Authorities said that Artemiy Ryabchuk, the accused shooter, initially fled the scene but later turned himself in to police. Photo courtesy Ukrainian National Police/Facebook

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian soldier was arrested on Thursday after police say he unexpectedly shot four of his fellow troops and a civilian woman dead at a munitions factory in central Ukraine. Authorities say the shooting occurred at the missile factory in Dnipro as the troops were being given their weapons. The gunman, Artemiy Ryabchuk, shot the victims with an AK-47 assault rifle, they added. Advertisement

Dnipro is located about 240 miles southeast of Ukraine's capital, Kiev.

Police said that five other people who were shot are in critical condition. None of the victims were immediately identified.

Authorities said that Ryabchuk, a national guardsman, initially fled the scene of the shooting, but later turned himself in to police.

Investigators are not yet sure what motivated the shooting. Ukrainian interior minister Denys Monastyrskyi said that Ryabchuk, 20, will bear the "strictest responsibility provided by law."