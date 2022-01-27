Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 27, 2022 / 9:53 AM

World leaders speak out against hate during Holocaust Remembrance Day

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
World leaders speak out against hate during Holocaust Remembrance Day
Israeli border police look at exhibitions commemorating the genocide of 6 million Jews by the Nazi regime during World War II in Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, on Sunday in Jerusalem. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- World leaders called for everyone to speak out against hate during International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday, the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

"We join with nations of the world to grieve one of the darkest chapters in human history -- and to bear witness for future generations so that we can make real our sacred vow: 'never again,'" President Joe Biden said in a White House statement.

Advertisement

"Today, and every day, we have a moral obligation to honor the victims, learn from the survivors, pay tribute to the rescuers, and carry forth the lessons of last century's most heinous crime," Biden said.

He added that "hate doesn't go away; it only hides. And it falls to each of us to speak out against the resurgence of antisemitism and ensure that bigotry and hate receive no safe harbor, at home and around the world."

RELATED Julianna Margulies to host International Holocaust Remembrance Day specials

This day of remembrance is a memorial to the millions of lives lost during the Nazi Holocaust.

The United Nations theme for International Holocaust Remembrance Day is "memory, dignity and justice."

"Safeguarding the historical record, remembering the victims, challenging the distortion of history often expressed in contemporary antisemitism, are critical aspects of claiming justice after atrocity crimes," the U.N. said. "The theme encompasses these concerns ... and encourages action to challenge hatred, strengthen solidarity and champion compassion.

Advertisement
RELATED U.N. adopts resolution to fight Holocaust denial

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addressed a resurgence of xenophobia and hate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Antisemitism -- the oldest and most persistent form of prejudice -- is rising yet again," he said. "Attempts to downplay or downright deny the Holocaust are proliferating. No society is immune to irrationality or intolerance. We must never forget the Holocaust could have been prevented."

He warned that "silence in the face of hatred is complicity" and urged people against indifference to the suffering of others.

"Let us pledge to always be vigilant and uphold human rights and dignity for all," Guterres said.

The U.N. is marking the day with a Holocaust Memorial ceremony and a virtual concert featuring Jewish composers "to instill the memory of the tragedy in future generations to prevent genocide from occurring again." It will be livestreamed on UN Web TV and YouTube.

While the rest of the world remembers the holocaust on Jan. 27, Israel memorializes the day on the 27th of Nisan (which falls in April or May).

Israeli Knesset President Mickey Levy spoke Thursday in Parliament, breaking into tears during the speech. The 87-year-old Holocaust survivor Inge Auerbacher was a guest of honor.

She spoke about her experience.

Advertisement

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum Thursday hosts an online event called "The Difference between Life and Death: Choices That Saved a Young Boy." It features a conversation between Holocaust survivor Dr. Arye Ephrath and historian Enda Freidberg.

Germany's Parliament marks the day of remembrance with several events around the country.

"Our country bears a special responsibility, the genocide of the European Jews is a German crime, yet it is also a past which is relevant to all," Bundestag President Barbel Bas said in a speech.

Soldiers among visitors to Holocaust museum ahead of Remembrance Day

Visitors look at exhibits commemorating the genocide of 6 million Jews by the Nazi regime during World War II at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, in Jerusalem on Sunday. International Holocaust Remembrance Day will be observed on Thursday, marking the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in 1945. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Greenpeace fears 100,000 'ghost flights' in Europe this winter will cause major climate damage
World News // 1 hour ago
Greenpeace fears 100,000 'ghost flights' in Europe this winter will cause major climate damage
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Environmental advocates are expressing concern about a tactic that some airlines are taking this winter in order to keep their airport permits -- "ghost flights," which are flights that carry few or no passengers.
6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Tonga less than 2 weeks after volcanic eruption
World News // 1 hour ago
6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Tonga less than 2 weeks after volcanic eruption
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Less than two weeks after an underwater volcano explosion cut off communications on the island of Tonga, a powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Pacific island on Thursday.
Ukrainian soldier in custody after killing 4 troops, civilian woman
World News // 2 hours ago
Ukrainian soldier in custody after killing 4 troops, civilian woman
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian soldier was arrested on Thursday after police say he unexpectedly shot four of his fellow troops and a civilian woman dead at a munitions factory in central Ukraine.
EU sues China in WTO case over Lithuania discrimination involving Taiwan
World News // 3 hours ago
EU sues China in WTO case over Lithuania discrimination involving Taiwan
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The European Union stepped into China's controversy with Lithuania on Thursday, announcing that it's taking the Asian nation to the World Trade Organization over discriminatory trade practices involving Taiwan.
China tells the U.S. to 'stop interfering' in Beijing Olympics
World News // 6 hours ago
China tells the U.S. to 'stop interfering' in Beijing Olympics
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- China's top diplomat said the United States should stop meddling in the upcoming Beijing Winter Games and warned against "playing with fire" on the Taiwan issue on Thursday.
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles in sixth launch of year
World News // 12 hours ago
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles in sixth launch of year
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- North Korea fired a pair of projectiles believed to be short-range ballistic missiles on Thursday morning, the South Korean military said, marking the regime's sixth launch of the year amid growing international concern.
Prince Andrew denies allegations, demands jury trial in sex abuse suit
World News // 15 hours ago
Prince Andrew denies allegations, demands jury trial in sex abuse suit
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Lawyers for Prince Andrew on Wednesday demanded a jury trial for their client in his sexual abuse lawsuit in New York.
British police arrest two men in relation to Texas synagogue hostage crisis
World News // 17 hours ago
British police arrest two men in relation to Texas synagogue hostage crisis
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Two men were arrested in Britain Wednesday morning, in relation to the hostage crisis at a Texas synagogue 11 days ago, according to authorities.
U.S. has shared more than 400 million COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S. has shared more than 400 million COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The United States has shared more than 400 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world, the White House said Wednesday.
U.S. sends Moscow diplomatic path for averting war in Ukraine
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S. sends Moscow diplomatic path for averting war in Ukraine
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The United States delivered a paper to Moscow on Wednesday, laying out a diplomatic path to avert war amid Russia's buildup of military troops on Ukraine's border, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in 22 U.S. states
COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in 22 U.S. states
YouTube permanently bans right-wing commentator Dan Bongino
YouTube permanently bans right-wing commentator Dan Bongino
Bomb cyclone set to blitz Boston with blizzard conditions
Bomb cyclone set to blitz Boston with blizzard conditions
LG Electronics to unveil autonomous vehicle next month
LG Electronics to unveil autonomous vehicle next month
Spotify removing Neil Young catalogue after ultimatum over Joe Rogan
Spotify removing Neil Young catalogue after ultimatum over Joe Rogan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement