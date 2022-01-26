Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 26, 2022 / 7:11 PM

Prince Andrew denies allegations, demands jury trial in sex abuse suit

By Simon Druker
1/2
Prince Andrew denies allegations, demands jury trial in sex abuse suit
Prince Andrew on Wednesday denied all allegations in a sex abuse lawsuit filed against him by Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre. The duke of York's lawyers are demanding a jury trial. File Photo by Richard Wainwright/EPA-EFE

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Lawyers for Prince Andrew on Wednesday demanded a jury trial for their client in his sexual abuse lawsuit in New York.

"Prince Andrew hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the Complaint," read court documents filed in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York.

Advertisement

The suit was filed by Virginia Giuffre, who accuses the duke of York of sexually assaulting her on at least three separate occasions in the United States and Britain when she was 17 years old.

Giuffre said the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide while awaiting trial on federal sex abuse charges in 2019, arranged for the duke of York to sexually abuse her.

RELATED Social media pages belonging to Britain's Prince Andrew deleted amid scandal

The son of Queen Elizabeth II also denied the allegations in Wednesday's court filing.

"Prince Andrew admits that he met Epstein in or around 1999. He denies the remaining allegations," states the 11-page court document.

He also "denies that he ever engaged in sexual acts with Giuffre," according to the documents.

RELATED Canada's Prince Andrew High School moves to adopt a new name

The filing also asks that "Giuffre's complaint and the first and second causes of action pleaded therein be dismissed with prejudice."

Advertisement

Earlier this month, a federal judge in New York rejected a request by Prince Andrew's lawyers to dismiss the lawsuit.

A day later, the queen stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying the duke of York would defend the suit as a private citizen.

RELATED Request to dismiss Prince Andrew sexual abuse lawsuit denied by judge

Court documents show that Guiffre settled a similar case against Epstein 11 years ago for $500,000.

RELATED Queen strips Prince Andrew of military titles, royal patronages amid sex abuse case

Latest Headlines

British police arrest two men in relation to Texas synagogue hostage crisis
World News // 2 hours ago
British police arrest two men in relation to Texas synagogue hostage crisis
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Two men were arrested in Britain Wednesday morning, in relation to the hostage crisis at a Texas synagogue 11 days ago, according to authorities.
U.S. has shared more than 400 million COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. has shared more than 400 million COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The United States has shared more than 400 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world, the White House said Wednesday.
U.S. sends Moscow diplomatic path for averting war in Ukraine
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S. sends Moscow diplomatic path for averting war in Ukraine
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The United States delivered a paper to Moscow on Wednesday, laying out a diplomatic path to avert war amid Russia's buildup of military troops on Ukraine's border, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
Man held for 2 more weeks in slaying of Irish schoolteacher
World News // 5 hours ago
Man held for 2 more weeks in slaying of Irish schoolteacher
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A man accused of killing an Irish schoolteacher was ordered held for two more weeks at a hearing Wednesday in Dublin.
Gas leak explosion in Athens, Greece, injures at least one
World News // 6 hours ago
Gas leak explosion in Athens, Greece, injures at least one
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- At least one person has been injured in a powerful blast that occurred in central Athens, Greece, on Wednesday.
U.S.-backed forces in Syria retake ISIS prison days after inmate takeover
World News // 8 hours ago
U.S.-backed forces in Syria retake ISIS prison days after inmate takeover
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- U.S.-backed forces in Syria have regained control of a prison in the country's northeast that's been used to hold Islamic State militants, officials said Wednesday -- ending a standoff that lasted for days.
Bentley to invest $3.4 billion to become fully electric by 2030
World News // 8 hours ago
Bentley to invest $3.4 billion to become fully electric by 2030
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Bentley has joined the race for EVs, promising to become a fully electric luxury brand by 2030 with a $3.4 billion investment announced Wednesday.
LG Electronics to unveil autonomous vehicle next month
World News // 9 hours ago
LG Electronics to unveil autonomous vehicle next month
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean home appliance maker LG Electronics is diversifying its business portfolio by tapping into the autonomous vehicle industry.
EU court overturns $1.2 billion antitrust fine against chip maker Intel
World News // 9 hours ago
EU court overturns $1.2 billion antitrust fine against chip maker Intel
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A top court of the European Union on Wednesday struck down a massive fine that was levied against U.S. chip maker Intel more than a decade ago for purported anti-competitive behavior.
Ex-PM Hariri's decision to leave politics sows confusion, fear in Lebanon
World News // 10 hours ago
Ex-PM Hariri's decision to leave politics sows confusion, fear in Lebanon
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The decision by Sunni leader and ex-Prime Minister Saad Hariri to leave politics has confused Lebanon's political scene, increased fears of Sunni extremism and stripped Hezbollah of a "Sunni cover."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in 22 U.S. states
COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in 22 U.S. states
U.S. Navy says it will recover F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South China Sea
U.S. Navy says it will recover F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South China Sea
Free N95 masks from federal gov't already available in some stores; more coming soon
Free N95 masks from federal gov't already available in some stores; more coming soon
YouTube permanently bans right-wing commentator Dan Bongino
YouTube permanently bans right-wing commentator Dan Bongino
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement