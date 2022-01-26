Man held for 2 more weeks in slaying of Irish schoolteacher

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A man accused of killing an Irish schoolteacher was ordered held for two more weeks at a hearing Wednesday in Dublin.

Jozef Puska, 31, charged with killing Ashling Murphy, 23, as she was out running, appeared in Cloverhill District Court for the second time and will remain in custody pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

During the online hearing, Puska, a Slovakian national,

Judge Victor Blake set the next hearing for Feb. 9.

Murphy was killed on the afternoon of Jan. 12 while she was jogging along the Grand Canal near Tullamore in Ireland. She was strangled and her body was found on the jogging path the same day.

Police said the primary school teacher and musician tried to fight off her attacker using a set of keys.

A second man arrested was released without charge last week.

He was under suspicion for withholding information from the police.