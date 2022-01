The same court actually upheld the fine against Intel in 2014, but was ordered by Europe's highest court to re-examine the case. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A top court of the European Union on Wednesday struck down a massive fine that was levied against U.S. chip maker Intel more than a decade ago for purported anti-competitive behavior. Intel was ordered by the European Commission in 2009 to pay a $1.2 billion penalty for engaging in anti-competitive behavior for several years in the 2000s involving its x86 microprocessors. Advertisement

Intel appealed the fine and a constituent court of the Court of Justice of the European Union decided Wednesday that the European Commission had erred in its judgment involving Intel's rebate scheme 13 years ago.

"The commission's analysis is incomplete and does not make it possible to establish to the requisite legal standard that the rebates at issue were capable of having, or likely to have, anti-competitive effects," the court states in its decision.

The same court actually upheld the fine on appeal in 2014, but was ordered by the EU Court of Justice to re-examine the case.

Intel told CNBC that the chip maker would have a response after a thorough review of Wednesday's ruling.