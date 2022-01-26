Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 26, 2022 / 7:12 AM

Amid skyrocketing Omicron-driven cases, South Korea shifts COVID-19 strategy

By Thomas Maresca
1/9
Amid skyrocketing Omicron-driven cases, South Korea shifts COVID-19 strategy
The Omicron variant has officially become the dominant strain in South Korea, accounting for 50.3% of cases last week, Seoul's health ministry said this week.  Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- South Korea recorded a single-day record for new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with a rise of more than 13,000 infections as health officials pivot to a new strategy for dealing with a surge driven by the more infectious Omicron variant.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported just over 13,000 new cases, an increase over the previous record of 8,571 infections that was set Tuesday. The Omicron variant has officially become the dominant strain in South Korea, accounting for 50.3% of cases last week, the country's health ministry said on Monday.

Advertisement

Due to high vaccination rates and Omicron's relative mildness, however, South Korea is moving away from its highly centralized "3T" model -- test, trace and treat -- to a system that looks to preserve hospital bed capacity and limit disruptions to the economy.

"The pattern of the [Omicron] epidemic is different from the Delta epidemic and the goal of antivirus management is also different," Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said at a COVID-19 task force meeting Wednesday. "From now on, the main goal of our antivirus response will be to reduce critical cases and deaths."

Advertisement
RELATED Free N95 masks from federal gov't already available in some stores; more coming soon

The new system was rolled out on Wednesday in four areas that have experienced high Omicron surges -- South Jeolla Province and the cities of Gwangju, Pyeongtaek and Anseong -- and local clinics are taking the lead in testing and treatment.

Kim said the approach "aims to minimize severe cases and deaths, prevent overload and collapse of the medical system and minimize socioeconomic damage." It will begin a gradual nationwide expansion on Saturday, he added.

In an effort to keep businesses and public services running, officials are shortening the isolation period for confirmed cases from 10 days to seven, provided the patient is fully vaccinated, and are no longer requiring close contacts of a confirmed case to quarantine. Other changes include a shift to rapid antigen tests, which can quickly detect large numbers of infections, while reserving more accurate but labor- and cost-intensive PCR tests for older and at-risk patients.

RELATED CDC: Omicron variant caused surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, fewer deaths at peak

South Korea's health ministry has been working since November to move treatment of milder cases away from hospitals and specialized COVID-19 health facilities into the home.

"A home treatment system is crucial," Kim Seung-il, head of at-home treatment operations at the Ministry of Health and Welfare, told reporters on Tuesday. "Especially with Omicron, the high number of patients puts a strain on hospital resources."

Advertisement

South Korea has gone from just 34.1% of cases receiving at-home treatment in November to 68.8% as of this week, Kim said.

RELATED Omicron leads IMF to cut global economic forecast -- from about 6% to 4.4% -- for 2022

One public hospital in Anseong, a satellite city about 50 miles south of Seoul, has been running a pilot program since October in a model that could be replicated in other South Korea cities.

"What we have learned is that in order to fully utilize our medical resources we also need to change our mindset," Lim Seong-gwan, director of Gyeonggi Provincial Medical Center Anseong Hospital, said during a tour of the hospital's facilities for reporters. "The guidelines we have may work today but not tomorrow, so we need to keep modifying our strategy."

Under the pilot program, at-home patients are given oximeters, thermometers and self-testing kits and check in two or three times a day over the phone with nurses and doctors. Those with more serious symptoms can visit a specialized outpatient clinic for consultations through protective glass and have diagnostic tests done by fully protected hospital staff.

The project is coordinated with the city government's health center, which acts as an initial triage location, and works with local transportation networks to provide secure taxis or shuttle buses for patients without their own vehicles.

Advertisement

"With this system, we can reduce duplication and work more efficiently," Lim said. "It improves safety and improves the efficiency of bed resources."

Health officials have said they are expecting Omicron-led infections to continue surging, with cases potentially topping 30,000 per day by next month.

More than 85% of South Korea's population is fully vaccinated and over half have received a booster shot as of Wednesday, the KDCA said.

South Korea has also been quick to approve and import antiviral pills such as Pfizer's Paxlovid in order to treat mild and moderate cases. As of Wednesday, Seoul has secured Paxlovid pills for 762,000 patients and Merck's molnupiravir for 242,000.

Latest Headlines

Ex-PM Hariri's decision to leave politics sows confusion, fear in Lebanon
World News // 3 minutes ago
Ex-PM Hariri's decision to leave politics sows confusion, fear in Lebanon
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The decision by Sunni leader and ex-Prime Minister Saad Hariri to leave politics has confused Lebanon's political scene, increased fears of Sunni extremism and stripped Hezbollah of a "Sunni cover."
Study: COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 improved air quality, saved 800 lives in Europe
World News // 38 minutes ago
Study: COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 improved air quality, saved 800 lives in Europe
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Lockdowns during the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 led to improved air quality that probably saved hundreds of lives across dozens of cities in Europe, according to a study published on Wednesday.
Russia adds opposition leader Alexei Navalny to terrorist list
World News // 19 hours ago
Russia adds opposition leader Alexei Navalny to terrorist list
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Russia added opposition leader Alexei Navalny and several of his top aides to its terrorists and extremists list on Tuesday.
UNICEF calls for children to be evacuated from Syrian prison
World News // 12 hours ago
UNICEF calls for children to be evacuated from Syrian prison
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The United Nations Children's Fund on Tuesday called on the international community to help more than 800 children imprisoned in a military detention facility in northeast Syria.
Surgeon who auctioned X-ray of Bataclan shooting victim as NFT facing legal action
World News // 20 hours ago
Surgeon who auctioned X-ray of Bataclan shooting victim as NFT facing legal action
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A French surgeon is facing legal action and condemnation after auctioning an X-ray of a gunshot wound from a victim of the 2015 massacre at the Bataclan theater in Paris where 90 people were killed.
Omicron leads IMF to cut global economic forecast -- from about 6% to 4.4% -- for 2022
World News // 21 hours ago
Omicron leads IMF to cut global economic forecast -- from about 6% to 4.4% -- for 2022
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The International Monetary Fund released an updated global economic forecast for 2022 on Tuesday, and its outlook is worse for virtually all countries than it was just three months ago.
At least 8 dead, several hurt in Cameroon after stampede during major soccer tournament
World News // 22 hours ago
At least 8 dead, several hurt in Cameroon after stampede during major soccer tournament
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A rush of fans outside of the Africa Cup of Nations soccer tournament in Cameroon on Tuesday has killed at least eight people and sent several others to the hospital with serious injuries, officials said.
Australian Open reverses ban on T-shirts asking about Chinese star Peng Shuai
World News // 23 hours ago
Australian Open reverses ban on T-shirts asking about Chinese star Peng Shuai
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Australian Open is going back on a decision to ban T-shirts asking about the whereabouts of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, who has been the subject of controversy and worldwide concern for almost three months.
Scotland Yard investigating COVID-19 lockdown parties attended by Boris Johnson, others
World News // 1 day ago
Scotland Yard investigating COVID-19 lockdown parties attended by Boris Johnson, others
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Amid calls for his resignation, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other government officials became the target of a police investigation over parties that were held at 10 Downing Street during COVID-19 lockdowns.
North Korea fires 2 cruise missiles into the sea in 5th launch of 2022, Seoul says
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea fires 2 cruise missiles into the sea in 5th launch of 2022, Seoul says
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- North Korea fired what appear to be two cruise missiles from an inland area into the sea, South Korea's military said Tuesday, in what would be the regime's fifth launch of the year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Music legend Neil Young gives Spotify ultimatum over Joe Rogan COVID-19 misinformation
Music legend Neil Young gives Spotify ultimatum over Joe Rogan COVID-19 misinformation
FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
U.S. seeks to help Europe bolster oil, gas in case of Russian invasion of Ukraine
U.S. seeks to help Europe bolster oil, gas in case of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Unilever to cut 1,500 management jobs, restructure into 5 units
Unilever to cut 1,500 management jobs, restructure into 5 units
Surgeon who auctioned X-ray of Bataclan shooting victim as NFT facing legal action
Surgeon who auctioned X-ray of Bataclan shooting victim as NFT facing legal action
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement