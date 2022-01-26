Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 26, 2022 / 9:47 AM

LG Electronics to unveil autonomous vehicle next month

By Park Eel-kyung & Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
LG Electronics to unveil autonomous vehicle next month
LG Electronics’ self-driving vehicle is called the Omnipod. LG Electronics plans to present the new vehicle during a mobility show next month. Photo courtesy of LG Electronics

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean home appliance maker LG Electronics is diversifying its business portfolio by tapping into the autonomous vehicle industry.

The conglomerate announced Monday that it would present its self-driving car, called the Omnipod, during a mobility fair in Seoul on Feb. 10.

Advertisement

LG Electronics showed off the new car in a video during the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this month in Las Vegas, but the firm has yet to showcase the real-life version.

The vehicle is equipped with consumer appliances tailor-made for in-car use, as well as a virtual personal assistant called Reah Keem, who also has plans to debut as a singer, the company said.

"The Omnipod converges our strengths in home appliances, displays and electronic components," LG design center chief Lee Chul-bae said in a statement.

Many other IT companies around the world have pushed into autonomous driving, as demonstrated by Google's Waymo and Intel's Mobileye.

Conventional automakers, including General Motors and Hyundai Motor, are also trying to enter the market.

During the CES, GM presented a two-passenger self-driving concept car, dubbed InnerSpace, which came from its luxury brand Cadillac.

GM CEO Mary Barra said the automaker plans to offer a personal autonomous electric vehicle as soon as mid-decade.

Advertisement

"We don't know much about LG Electronics' technological edge in autonomous driving," Daelim University automotive Professor Kim Pil-soo told UPI News Korea.

"Although the firm has competitiveness in related technologies, self-driving cars require many complicated solutions like software and lidar," he said.

Read More

EV battery maker LG Energy Solution's IPO breaks record LG launches new digital medical device for pain LG's virtual influencer to make debut as a musician

Latest Headlines

EU court overturns $1.2 billion antitrust fine against chip maker Intel
World News // 40 minutes ago
EU court overturns $1.2 billion antitrust fine against chip maker Intel
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A top court of the European Union on Wednesday struck down a massive fine that was levied against U.S. chip maker Intel more than a decade ago for purported anti-competitive behavior.
Ex-PM Hariri's decision to leave politics sows confusion, fear in Lebanon
World News // 1 hour ago
Ex-PM Hariri's decision to leave politics sows confusion, fear in Lebanon
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The decision by Sunni leader and ex-Prime Minister Saad Hariri to leave politics has confused Lebanon's political scene, increased fears of Sunni extremism and stripped Hezbollah of a "Sunni cover."
Study: COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 improved air quality, saved 800 lives in Europe
World News // 2 hours ago
Study: COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 improved air quality, saved 800 lives in Europe
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Lockdowns during the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 led to improved air quality that probably saved hundreds of lives across dozens of cities in Europe, according to a study published on Wednesday.
Amid skyrocketing Omicron-driven cases, South Korea shifts COVID-19 strategy
World News // 2 hours ago
Amid skyrocketing Omicron-driven cases, South Korea shifts COVID-19 strategy
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- South Korea recorded a single-day record for new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with a rise of more than 13,000 infections as health officials pivot to a new strategy for dealing with a surge driven by Omicron.
Russia adds opposition leader Alexei Navalny to terrorist list
World News // 20 hours ago
Russia adds opposition leader Alexei Navalny to terrorist list
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Russia added opposition leader Alexei Navalny and several of his top aides to its terrorists and extremists list on Tuesday.
UNICEF calls for children to be evacuated from Syrian prison
World News // 13 hours ago
UNICEF calls for children to be evacuated from Syrian prison
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The United Nations Children's Fund on Tuesday called on the international community to help more than 800 children imprisoned in a military detention facility in northeast Syria.
Surgeon who auctioned X-ray of Bataclan shooting victim as NFT facing legal action
World News // 21 hours ago
Surgeon who auctioned X-ray of Bataclan shooting victim as NFT facing legal action
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A French surgeon is facing legal action and condemnation after auctioning an X-ray of a gunshot wound from a victim of the 2015 massacre at the Bataclan theater in Paris where 90 people were killed.
Omicron leads IMF to cut global economic forecast -- from about 6% to 4.4% -- for 2022
World News // 22 hours ago
Omicron leads IMF to cut global economic forecast -- from about 6% to 4.4% -- for 2022
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The International Monetary Fund released an updated global economic forecast for 2022 on Tuesday, and its outlook is worse for virtually all countries than it was just three months ago.
At least 8 dead, several hurt in Cameroon after stampede during major soccer tournament
World News // 1 day ago
At least 8 dead, several hurt in Cameroon after stampede during major soccer tournament
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A rush of fans outside of the Africa Cup of Nations soccer tournament in Cameroon on Tuesday has killed at least eight people and sent several others to the hospital with serious injuries, officials said.
Australian Open reverses ban on T-shirts asking about Chinese star Peng Shuai
World News // 1 day ago
Australian Open reverses ban on T-shirts asking about Chinese star Peng Shuai
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Australian Open is going back on a decision to ban T-shirts asking about the whereabouts of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, who has been the subject of controversy and worldwide concern for almost three months.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
U.S. seeks to help Europe bolster oil, gas in case of Russian invasion of Ukraine
U.S. seeks to help Europe bolster oil, gas in case of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Unilever to cut 1,500 management jobs, restructure into 5 units
Unilever to cut 1,500 management jobs, restructure into 5 units
OSHA withdraws workplace mandates for COVID-19 vaccines, tests
OSHA withdraws workplace mandates for COVID-19 vaccines, tests
Surgeon who auctioned X-ray of Bataclan shooting victim as NFT facing legal action
Surgeon who auctioned X-ray of Bataclan shooting victim as NFT facing legal action
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement