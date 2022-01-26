Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 26, 2022 / 1:17 PM

Gas leak explosion in Athens, Greece, injures at least one

By UPI Staff

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- At least one person has been injured in a powerful blast that occurred in central Athens, Greece, on Wednesday.

The explosion happened before dawn, damaging an office block and destroying nearby storefronts and vehicles.

Advertisement

The Investigative Department of the Fire Brigade ruled out the possibility of a terrorist act and determined that a gas leak caused the blast.

A 78-year-old man injured in the blast told officers there was a strong smell of gas inside the building since Tuesday.

Firefighters used aerial ladders to look for anyone possibly trapped inside the damaged buildings.

Several people were freed from being trapped inside, according to The Greek Reporter.

Read More

Shooting at Germany's Heidelberg University injures 4; gunman dead Rocket attack hits U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, injures 2 At least 8 dead, several hurt in Cameroon after stampede during major soccer tournament

Latest Headlines

U.S. sends Moscow diplomatic path for averting war in Ukraine
World News // 42 minutes ago
U.S. sends Moscow diplomatic path for averting war in Ukraine
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The United States delivered a paper to Moscow on Wednesday, laying out a diplomatic path to avert war amid Russia's buildup of military troops on Ukraine's border, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
Man held for 2 more weeks in slaying of Irish schoolteacher
World News // 1 hour ago
Man held for 2 more weeks in slaying of Irish schoolteacher
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A man accused of killing an Irish schoolteacher was ordered held for two more weeks at a hearing Wednesday in Dublin.
U.S.-backed forces in Syria retake ISIS prison days after inmate takeover
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S.-backed forces in Syria retake ISIS prison days after inmate takeover
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- U.S.-backed forces in Syria have regained control of a prison in the country's northeast that's been used to hold Islamic State militants, officials said Wednesday -- ending a standoff that lasted for days.
Bentley to invest $3.4 billion to become fully electric by 2030
World News // 3 hours ago
Bentley to invest $3.4 billion to become fully electric by 2030
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Bentley has joined the race for EVs, promising to become a fully electric luxury brand by 2030 with a $3.4 billion investment announced Wednesday.
LG Electronics to unveil autonomous vehicle next month
World News // 4 hours ago
LG Electronics to unveil autonomous vehicle next month
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean home appliance maker LG Electronics is diversifying its business portfolio by tapping into the autonomous vehicle industry.
EU court overturns $1.2 billion antitrust fine against chip maker Intel
World News // 5 hours ago
EU court overturns $1.2 billion antitrust fine against chip maker Intel
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A top court of the European Union on Wednesday struck down a massive fine that was levied against U.S. chip maker Intel more than a decade ago for purported anti-competitive behavior.
Ex-PM Hariri's decision to leave politics sows confusion, fear in Lebanon
World News // 6 hours ago
Ex-PM Hariri's decision to leave politics sows confusion, fear in Lebanon
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The decision by Sunni leader and ex-Prime Minister Saad Hariri to leave politics has confused Lebanon's political scene, increased fears of Sunni extremism and stripped Hezbollah of a "Sunni cover."
Study: COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 improved air quality, saved 800 lives in Europe
World News // 6 hours ago
Study: COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 improved air quality, saved 800 lives in Europe
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Lockdowns during the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 led to improved air quality that probably saved hundreds of lives across dozens of cities in Europe, according to a study published on Wednesday.
Amid Omicron surge, South Korea shifts to at-home COVID-19 care
World News // 7 hours ago
Amid Omicron surge, South Korea shifts to at-home COVID-19 care
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- South Korea recorded a single-day record for new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with a rise of more than 13,000 infections as health officials pivot to a new strategy for dealing with a surge driven by Omicron.
Russia adds opposition leader Alexei Navalny to terrorist list
World News // 1 day ago
Russia adds opposition leader Alexei Navalny to terrorist list
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Russia added opposition leader Alexei Navalny and several of his top aides to its terrorists and extremists list on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
U.S. seeks to help Europe bolster oil, gas in case of Russian invasion of Ukraine
U.S. seeks to help Europe bolster oil, gas in case of Russian invasion of Ukraine
U.S. Navy says it will recover F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South China Sea
U.S. Navy says it will recover F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South China Sea
Free N95 masks from federal gov't already available in some stores; more coming soon
Free N95 masks from federal gov't already available in some stores; more coming soon
OSHA withdraws workplace mandates for COVID-19 vaccines, tests
OSHA withdraws workplace mandates for COVID-19 vaccines, tests
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement