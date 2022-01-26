Gas leak explosion in Athens, Greece, injures at least one

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- At least one person has been injured in a powerful blast that occurred in central Athens, Greece, on Wednesday.

The explosion happened before dawn, damaging an office block and destroying nearby storefronts and vehicles.

The Investigative Department of the Fire Brigade ruled out the possibility of a terrorist act and determined that a gas leak caused the blast.

A 78-year-old man injured in the blast told officers there was a strong smell of gas inside the building since Tuesday.

Firefighters used aerial ladders to look for anyone possibly trapped inside the damaged buildings.

Several people were freed from being trapped inside, according to The Greek Reporter.