Jan. 25, 2022 / 4:32 AM

North Korea fires cruise missiles, Seoul says

By Thomas Maresca
North Korea appeared to fire a pair of cruise missiles into the sea on Tuesday, South Korea's military said in a background briefing, marking the regime's fifth launch of the year. Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- North Korea fired what appear to be two cruise missiles from an inland area into the sea, South Korea's military said Tuesday, in what would be the regime's fifth launch of the year.

The military did not release an official statement about the missiles but said in a background briefing with local media that it was still conducting an analysis of the launch. An official confirmed the details of the briefing to UPI.

Tuesday's launch comes on the heels of four ballistic missile tests over the first weeks of 2022, including a pair of what Pyongyang claims are hypersonic weapons.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also suggested last week that the country may resume intercontinental ballistic missile and nuclear tests, as international alarm grows over the secretive state's increasingly bellicose posture.

The Pentagon said Monday that it was "very clear about our concerns over the advancing nuclear ambitions and ballistic missile capabilities of Pyongyang."

"We continue to condemn it and to call on the North to cease these provocations and to abide by international law and these Security Council resolutions and to try to find ways to deescalate the tensions," spokesman John Kirby said at a press briefing.

Washington unilaterally imposed sanctions on several North Korean individuals over the tests and last week led a call for the U.N. Security Council to add to the sanctions. However, the proposal was blocked by Russia and China.

The cruise missile launch on Tuesday is not in violation of Security Council resolutions, which prohibit the North from engaging in any ballistic missile activities.

North Korea tested a new long-range cruise missile in September, which it called "a strategic weapon of great significance."

Latest Headlines

U.S. puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia-Ukraine tensions
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S. puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia-Ukraine tensions
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Pentagon announced Monday it has put up to 8,500 U.S. troops on heightened alert to deploy to Eastern Europe as tensions escalated over Russia's build-up of troops on its border with Ukraine.
Burkina Faso army seizes gov't in a coup, detains president
World News // 21 hours ago
Burkina Faso army seizes gov't in a coup, detains president
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Troops have detained Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and his whereabouts were not known on Monday after gunfire was heard in military camps in the West African country the day before.
At least 6 dead, dozens hurt in Cameroon soccer stampede: state TV
World News // 8 hours ago
At least 6 dead, dozens hurt in Cameroon soccer stampede: state TV
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- At least six people died and dozens more were injured Monday during a stampede outside of a stadium in Cameroon during the Africa Cup of Nation, state television reported.
Stowaway survives 11-hour plane ride from Africa to Amsterdam
World News // 11 hours ago
Stowaway survives 11-hour plane ride from Africa to Amsterdam
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A stowaway from South Africa spent 11 hours in the nose wheel of a cargo plane that landed in Amsterdam.
UN official: Libya needs 'ballot box, not the gun' after postponed elections
World News // 12 hours ago
UN official: Libya needs 'ballot box, not the gun' after postponed elections
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A top political affairs official with the United Nations told the Security Council on Monday that the path to stability in Libya "is through the ballot box, not the gun" after elections were postponed in December.
Man who stabbed woman dead in London is run over by car and killed
World News // 13 hours ago
Man who stabbed woman dead in London is run over by car and killed
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A man believed to have killed a woman by stabbing her to death on a road in west London also died after he was run over by a car on Monday, police said.
Pope Benedict retracts denial of attending key 1980 meeting on abuse
World News // 14 hours ago
Pope Benedict retracts denial of attending key 1980 meeting on abuse
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Pope emeritus Benedict XVI on Monday admitted that he attended a key 1980 meeting on the Catholic Church's handling of child sex abuse cases in the Archdiocese of Munich, following an earlier denial.
Former Lebanon prime minister announces withdrawal from politics
World News // 14 hours ago
Former Lebanon prime minister announces withdrawal from politics
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Saad Hariri, former prime minister of Lebanon, announced Monday that he would withdraw from politics.
Italy's presidential election underway; Berlusconi drops out
World News // 14 hours ago
Italy's presidential election underway; Berlusconi drops out
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Italy's parliament will choose a new president Monday in a secret ballot.
France starts enforcing vaccine passes
World News // 15 hours ago
France starts enforcing vaccine passes
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- France started enforcing its vaccine pass Monday, requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter many venues, restaurants, and transportation facilities.
