Russian Opposition activist Alexei Navalny attends a rally in support of opposition candidates in July 2019. File photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Russia added opposition leader Alexei Navalny and several of his top aides to its terrorists and extremists list on Tuesday. The Federal Financial Monitoring Service amended the list to include Navalny among other individuals Russia believes are involved in activities that support terrorist or extremist organizations. Advertisement

Navaly was arrested last year in Moscow upon returning from Germany where he was being treated for a poisoning attack.

He's serving a 2.5-year jail term for violating conditions of parole while those in his circle have faced criminal charges. Many of his senior associates have fled the country and live in exile.

Navalny was found guilty in 2014 of embezzling $470,000 from a cosmetics company and stealing $80,000 from a processing company.

Of the 22 people on the terrorists and extremists list, 12 are activists connected to Navalny, including senior aides Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov, who were added to the list earlier this month and are in exile.

The designation restricts those on the list from accessing national banking services.

Prosecutors on Tuesday also sought to have a one-year suspended sentence of Navalny's brother, Oleg Navalny, changed to a prison term. They allege that he broke health rules by promoting protests against the imprisonment of his brother.

EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano criticized Russia's actions as "continued repression against critical voices," Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.