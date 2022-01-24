Man who stabbed woman dead in London is run over by car and killed

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A man believed to have killed a woman by stabbing her to death on a road in west London also died after he was run over by a car on Monday, police said.

Officers were called to Chippenham Road in Maida Vale around 9 a.m. after receiving reports that the woman had been stabbed, the Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement.

Police found the 43-year-old woman dead at the scene and a 41-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle, authorities said. Police believe the man and the woman knew each other.

The driver of the car, a 26-year-old man, has been arrested on the suspicion of murder but police are not aware of any links between the suspect and either of the victims.

A witness told The Guardian that he saw the male victim repeatedly stab the woman in her chest while screaming "take it, take it" and that he was only stopped when he was run over by the car.

"I saw the knife very clear. I saw him stab her four to five times in the chest," witness Raad Jiyad told the outlet.

He said that several witnesses saw the brutal stabbing but were scared off from helping the woman by the man brandishing the "big knife" but stepped in to help after he was trapped under the car.

"I could see him under the car. He was saying: 'Please help,' but nobody went. He was trapped," Jiyad said.

Jiyad told the Evening Standard he believed the man driving the car was trying to distract the man with the knife so bystanders could help the woman escape to safety.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood praised the members of the public who "bravely tried to intervene to stop the attack."

"This was a terrible incident that occurred in broad daylight on a busy London street," Eastwood said. "A team of detectives are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and I would ask the public to avoid speculating on what may have happened while these initial enquiries take place."

Eastwood said that police are not currently looking for anyone else in connection to this incident but encouraged people with information to come forward to CrimeStoppers.