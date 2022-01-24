Trending
World News
Jan. 24, 2022

Man who stabbed woman dead in London is run over by car and killed

By Adam Schrader

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A man believed to have killed a woman by stabbing her to death on a road in west London also died after he was run over by a car on Monday, police said.

Officers were called to Chippenham Road in Maida Vale around 9 a.m. after receiving reports that the woman had been stabbed, the Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement.

Police found the 43-year-old woman dead at the scene and a 41-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle, authorities said. Police believe the man and the woman knew each other.

The driver of the car, a 26-year-old man, has been arrested on the suspicion of murder but police are not aware of any links between the suspect and either of the victims.

RELATED Teen sentenced to 14 years to life in prison in fatal stabbing of Tessa Majors

A witness told The Guardian that he saw the male victim repeatedly stab the woman in her chest while screaming "take it, take it" and that he was only stopped when he was run over by the car.

"I saw the knife very clear. I saw him stab her four to five times in the chest," witness Raad Jiyad told the outlet.

He said that several witnesses saw the brutal stabbing but were scared off from helping the woman by the man brandishing the "big knife" but stepped in to help after he was trapped under the car.

RELATED Texas constable deputy shot dead during traffic stop

"I could see him under the car. He was saying: 'Please help,' but nobody went. He was trapped," Jiyad said.

Jiyad told the Evening Standard he believed the man driving the car was trying to distract the man with the knife so bystanders could help the woman escape to safety.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood praised the members of the public who "bravely tried to intervene to stop the attack."

"This was a terrible incident that occurred in broad daylight on a busy London street," Eastwood said. "A team of detectives are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and I would ask the public to avoid speculating on what may have happened while these initial enquiries take place."

Eastwood said that police are not currently looking for anyone else in connection to this incident but encouraged people with information to come forward to CrimeStoppers.

Pope Benedict retracts denial of attending key 1980 meeting on abuse
World News // 28 minutes ago
Pope Benedict retracts denial of attending key 1980 meeting on abuse
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Pope emeritus Benedict XVI on Monday admitted that he attended a key 1980 meeting on the Catholic Church's handling of child sex abuse cases in the Archdiocese of Munich, following an earlier denial.
Former Lebanon prime minister announces withdrawal from politics
World News // 52 minutes ago
Former Lebanon prime minister announces withdrawal from politics
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Saad Hariri, former prime minister of Lebanon, announced Monday that he would withdraw from politics.
Italy's presidential election underway; Berlusconi drops out
World News // 1 hour ago
Italy's presidential election underway; Berlusconi drops out
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Italy's parliament will choose a new president Monday in a secret ballot.
France starts enforcing vaccine passes
World News // 1 hour ago
France starts enforcing vaccine passes
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- France started enforcing its vaccine pass Monday, requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter many venues, restaurants, and transportation facilities.
NATO sends more forces to Eastern Europe in Russia-Ukraine crisis; U.S. may also send troops
World News // 6 hours ago
NATO sends more forces to Eastern Europe in Russia-Ukraine crisis; U.S. may also send troops
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- NATO announced Monday that it's placing additional military forces on standby and sending ships and fighter jets to Eastern Europe to deter and guard against a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.
EV battery maker LG Energy Solution's IPO breaks record
World News // 4 hours ago
EV battery maker LG Energy Solution's IPO breaks record
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean electric vehicle battery marker LG Energy Solution has broken the initial public offerings record in the country's stock market.
Shooting at Germany's Heidelberg University injures 4; gunman dead
World News // 4 hours ago
Shooting at Germany's Heidelberg University injures 4; gunman dead
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- An unidentified man opened fire inside a lecture hall at Germany's Heidelberg University Monday, injuring four people before he turned the weapon on himself, officials said.
London Fire Brigade failures 'contributed to loss of life' in Grenfell Tower fire, lawyers say
World News // 5 hours ago
London Fire Brigade failures 'contributed to loss of life' in Grenfell Tower fire, lawyers say
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Lawyers for the families of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in Britain almost five years ago testified during a hearing Monday that the failures of the London Fire Brigade "contributed to loss of life."
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange wins legal victory in bid to avoid extradition to U.S.
World News // 7 hours ago
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange wins legal victory in bid to avoid extradition to U.S.
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange won a legal victory on Monday in his bid to avoid being sent to the United States to face espionage charges, as a top British court ruled that he can appeal extradition.
Gov't soldiers detain president in Burkina Faso after unrest over terrorist groups
World News // 7 hours ago
Gov't soldiers detain president in Burkina Faso after unrest over terrorist groups
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Troops have detained Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and his whereabouts were not known on Monday after gunfire was heard in military camps in the West Africa country the day before.
