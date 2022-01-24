Trending
World News
Jan. 24, 2022 / 2:20 PM

Former Lebanon prime minister announces withdrawal from politics

By Adam Schrader
1/2
Former Lebanon prime minister announces withdrawal from politics
President Donald Trump holds a bi-lateral meeting with Saad Hariri, prime minister of Lebanon, in the Oval Office at the White House in 2017. File Photo by Zach Gibson/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Saad Hariri, former prime minister of Lebanon, announced Monday that he would withdraw from politics.

"I'm convinced there is no room for any positive opportunities to Lebanon due to the Iranian influence, our indecisiveness with the international community, national divisions, and sectarianism," Hariri said in a televised address.

"I'm suspending work in political life and so is the Future Movement. And I'm not running in the elections, nor will the Future Movement."

Hariri, who took over leadership of the Future Movement party after the 2005 assassination of his father, has been one of the most influential politicians in the country. However, his support has waned over criticism that he has not done enough to limit the power of Hezbollah, the militant group and a powerful political party backed by Iran, or combat the escalating economic crisis in Lebanon.

RELATED Saudi-led coalition denies targeting prison in Yemen airstrikes

"What I cannot bear is that a number of Lebanese now consider me to be one of the members of the ruling class that caused the disaster," Hariri said during the address, according to Lebanese news outlet Naharnet.

He added that his efforts regarding "preventing civil war" led him to make concessions and deals that cost him his "personal fortune, some foreign friendships, a lot of national alliances and even some comrades and brothers."

Imad Salamey, associate professor of Middle East affairs at the Lebanese American University, told Al Jazeera that Hariri had "lost domestic ground" and would likely be unable to win an election if he ran.

RELATED Hezbollah faces rising dissent, efforts to end Iran's 'occupation' of Lebanon

"He is running against a very strong Syrian-Iranian alliance in the country and therefore given up," Salamey said.

Hariri said during the address that members of the Free Movement party would continue to "remain in service of our people and country" despite abstaining from future elections, including parliamentary elections which will be held in May.

RELATED U.S. sanctions 3 Lebanese businessmen, tourism company for aiding Hezbollah

Latest Headlines

Man who stabbed woman dead in London is run over by car and killed
World News // 9 minutes ago
Man who stabbed woman dead in London is run over by car and killed
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A man believed to have killed a woman by stabbing her to death on a road in west London also died after he was run over by a car on Monday, police said.
Pope Benedict retracts denial of attending key 1980 meeting on abuse
World News // 25 minutes ago
Pope Benedict retracts denial of attending key 1980 meeting on abuse
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Pope emeritus Benedict XVI on Monday admitted that he attended a key 1980 meeting on the Catholic Church's handling of child sex abuse cases in the Archdiocese of Munich, following an earlier denial.
Italy's presidential election underway; Berlusconi drops out
World News // 1 hour ago
Italy's presidential election underway; Berlusconi drops out
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Italy's parliament will choose a new president Monday in a secret ballot.
France starts enforcing vaccine passes
World News // 1 hour ago
France starts enforcing vaccine passes
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- France started enforcing its vaccine pass Monday, requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter many venues, restaurants, and transportation facilities.
NATO sends more forces to Eastern Europe in Russia-Ukraine crisis; U.S. may also send troops
World News // 6 hours ago
NATO sends more forces to Eastern Europe in Russia-Ukraine crisis; U.S. may also send troops
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- NATO announced Monday that it's placing additional military forces on standby and sending ships and fighter jets to Eastern Europe to deter and guard against a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.
EV battery maker LG Energy Solution's IPO breaks record
World News // 4 hours ago
EV battery maker LG Energy Solution's IPO breaks record
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean electric vehicle battery marker LG Energy Solution has broken the initial public offerings record in the country's stock market.
Shooting at Germany's Heidelberg University injures 4; gunman dead
World News // 4 hours ago
Shooting at Germany's Heidelberg University injures 4; gunman dead
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- An unidentified man opened fire inside a lecture hall at Germany's Heidelberg University Monday, injuring four people before he turned the weapon on himself, officials said.
London Fire Brigade failures 'contributed to loss of life' in Grenfell Tower fire, lawyers say
World News // 5 hours ago
London Fire Brigade failures 'contributed to loss of life' in Grenfell Tower fire, lawyers say
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Lawyers for the families of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in Britain almost five years ago testified during a hearing Monday that the failures of the London Fire Brigade "contributed to loss of life."
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange wins legal victory in bid to avoid extradition to U.S.
World News // 7 hours ago
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange wins legal victory in bid to avoid extradition to U.S.
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange won a legal victory on Monday in his bid to avoid being sent to the United States to face espionage charges, as a top British court ruled that he can appeal extradition.
Gov't soldiers detain president in Burkina Faso after unrest over terrorist groups
World News // 7 hours ago
Gov't soldiers detain president in Burkina Faso after unrest over terrorist groups
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Troops have detained Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and his whereabouts were not known on Monday after gunfire was heard in military camps in the West Africa country the day before.
