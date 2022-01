Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, is shown during the opening ceremony prior to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso on January 9. Photo by Gavin Barker/EPA-EFE

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- At least six people died and dozens more were injured Monday during a stampede outside a stadium in Cameroon during the Africa Cup of Nations, state television reported. The stampede happened at the entrance to the Olembe Stadium in the capital Yaounde before the Round of 16 match between Cameroon and Comoros, according to national broadcaster CRTV. Advertisement

Cameroon police and the Confederation of African Football, the tournament organizer, are monitoring the injured in the city's hospitals, it said.

Radio France International quoted hospital officials saying at least eight people were killed in the stampede, including a 6-year-old child.

One witness told RFI the crush happened when police opened the gates to the stadium before the start of the home nation's match.

CAF said it is "investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired" at Olembe Stadium and is in "constant communication" with the Cameroon government and the local organizing committee.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has sent General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba to visit the injured fans hospitalized in Yaounde, the organization added.

The Africa Cup of Nations is the continent's most prestigious event involving national teams.