Gov't soldiers detain president in Burkina Faso after unrest over terrorist groups

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Troops have detained Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and his whereabouts were not known on Monday after gunfire was heard in military camps in the West Africa country the day before and the government denied that a coup attempt had occurred.

Mutinous soldiers detained Kabore after heavy gunfire was reported around his official residence in the capital Quagadougoulate.

AfricaNews reported that Kabore was being kept at a barracks in the capital. The Daily Post in Nigeria reported that armored vehicles in Kabore's fleet were riddled with bullet holes and blood stains.

Before the attack, some government soldiers had complained about a lack of resources in the fight against jihadist groups and called for new military leadership. The reported coup is the third attempt within a year in Burkina Faso, which borders several African nations -- Niger, Nigeria, Mali, the Ivory Coast, Ghana, Togo and Benin.

On Sunday, the Burkina Faso government ended phone and Internet access, leaving its residents in a communications blackout, and assured citizens that there was no coup attempt. Kabore's arrest on Monday shattered any notion of security in the government quarter.

Demonstrators had already won numerous changes in the past few months, including a new cabinet.

Since Kabore took office in 2015, violence has grown worse in the country as opponents linked to terrorist groups al-Qaida and the Islamic State increased attacks. More than 2,000 people have died in the violence and at least 1.4 million civilians have been driven from their homes.

The Economic Community of West African States, a regional political and economic union of 15 countries, said it was concerned about the Burkina Faso situation and confirmed its support for Kabore as president.

Burkina Faso has a population of about 21 million people.