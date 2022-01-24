Advertisement
Jan. 24, 2022 / 7:19 AM

Gov't soldiers detain president in Burkina Faso after unrest over terrorist groups

By Clyde Hughes

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Troops have detained Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and his whereabouts were not known on Monday after gunfire was heard in military camps in the West Africa country the day before and the government denied that a coup attempt had occurred.

Mutinous soldiers detained Kabore after heavy gunfire was reported around his official residence in the capital Quagadougoulate.

AfricaNews reported that Kabore was being kept at a barracks in the capital. The Daily Post in Nigeria reported that armored vehicles in Kabore's fleet were riddled with bullet holes and blood stains.

Before the attack, some government soldiers had complained about a lack of resources in the fight against jihadist groups and called for new military leadership. The reported coup is the third attempt within a year in Burkina Faso, which borders several African nations -- Niger, Nigeria, Mali, the Ivory Coast, Ghana, Togo and Benin.

On Sunday, the Burkina Faso government ended phone and Internet access, leaving its residents in a communications blackout, and assured citizens that there was no coup attempt. Kabore's arrest on Monday shattered any notion of security in the government quarter.

Demonstrators had already won numerous changes in the past few months, including a new cabinet.

Since Kabore took office in 2015, violence has grown worse in the country as opponents linked to terrorist groups al-Qaida and the Islamic State increased attacks. More than 2,000 people have died in the violence and at least 1.4 million civilians have been driven from their homes.

The Economic Community of West African States, a regional political and economic union of 15 countries, said it was concerned about the Burkina Faso situation and confirmed its support for Kabore as president.

Burkina Faso has a population of about 21 million people.

Latest Headlines

China sends 39 warplanes near Taiwan in largest flyby in months
World News // 2 hours ago
China sends 39 warplanes near Taiwan in largest flyby in months
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- China's air force has sent more than three dozen warplanes through Taiwan's air defense zone in its largest incursion since October, officials in Taipei said, causing the island to scramble fighter jets in response.
UAE says it intercepted 2 ballistic missiles shot at Abu Dhabi
World News // 6 hours ago
UAE says it intercepted 2 ballistic missiles shot at Abu Dhabi
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The United Arab Emirates early Monday said it had intercepted two ballistic missiles launched toward the capital Abu Dhabi by Iran-backed Houthi rebels amid a recent increase in fighting between the two sides.
French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler dies at 73
World News // 4 hours ago
French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler dies at 73
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler known for having helped establish the look of the 1980s has died. He was 73.
COVID-19 cases subside to 8% weekly rise but India, Brazil, Japan surge
World News // 17 hours ago
COVID-19 cases subside to 8% weekly rise but India, Brazil, Japan surge
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Two months after the COVID-19 Omicron variant was first reported in South Africa, cases have subsided to an 8% weekly rise, including decreases in some world hotspots but spikes in India, Brazil and Japan.
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian resigns, citing lack of tools to fix national crisis
World News // 8 hours ago
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian resigns, citing lack of tools to fix national crisis
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian announced Sunday that he was resigning, citing a lack of tools afforded his position by the Constitution to aid the country suffering amid a national crisis.
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding as nation tightens restrictions
World News // 12 hours ago
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding as nation tightens restrictions
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday said she has canceled her wedding as the nation has entered its highest level of COVID-19 restrictions after reporting a cluster of Omicron cases.
Crystal Symphony diverts to Bahamas after arrest warrant issued over unpaid fuel
World News // 15 hours ago
Crystal Symphony diverts to Bahamas after arrest warrant issued over unpaid fuel
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Crystal Symphony cruise ship diverted to the Bahamas on Saturday in a bid to avoid an arrest warrant over unpaid fuel expenses.
French adventurer, 75, dies while rowing across Atlantic Ocean
World News // 21 hours ago
French adventurer, 75, dies while rowing across Atlantic Ocean
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Jean-Jacques Savin had activated two beacons on Friday to alert his team that he was experiencing "great difficulty" before losing contact with them.
Britain says Kremlin plans to install pro-Russia leader in Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Britain says Kremlin plans to install pro-Russia leader in Ukraine
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- British officials said Saturday night that the Kremlin plans to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine and has considered a potential candidate.
Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95
World News // 1 day ago
Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Thich Nhat Hanh, a Vietnamese Buddhist monk and peace activist whose writings taught mindfulness and non-violence, died Saturday at Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam. He was 95.
