A gunman opened fire in a lecture hall at Germany's Heidelberg University, injuring several people, police said. Photo by Simaah/Pixabay

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- An unidentified man opened fire inside a lecture hall at Germany's Heidelberg University Monday, injuring four people before he turned the weapon on himself, officials and sources said. Authorities said the suspect displayed a long-barreled gun before the shooting started and is believed to be the only shooter. Police did not provide details about the shooting but one source said the suspect turned the gun on himself, ending the incident. Advertisement

Police did not release details about those injured and their conditions.

Mannheim police urged people to stay away from the university's Neuenheimer Feld campus while they conduct their investigation. Authorities said it needed to clear the area "so that rescue workers and emergency services can travel freely."

Heidelberg returned to in-person learning in October after being in a lockdown for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic where students attended classes virtually. Founded in 1386, Heidelberg is Germany's oldest university and one of the best-known colleges in Europe.