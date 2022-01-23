Advertisement
World News
Jan. 23, 2022

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian resigns, citing lack of tools to fix national crisis

By Darryl Coote
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian resigned Sunday following conflicts with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Photo courtesy of The President of the Republic of Armenia/Website

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian announced Sunday that he was resigning, citing a lack of tools afforded his position by the Constitution to aid the country suffering amid a national crisis.

The 69-year-old politician and former Armenian prime minister from 1996-97 was elected by lawmakers to the mostly ceremonial role in 2018 for a seven-year term that was to end in 2025.

But he announced his decision to resign in a statement Sunday, stating he had been thinking about doing so for a long time.

"That decision is not emotional at all, and it follows a certain logic," he said.

The decision follows Armenia losing disputed territory to Azerbaijan following fighting between the countries in the Nagorno-Karabakh region in late 2020.

Sarkissian then clashed with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as the latter moved to replace the general staff of the Armed Forces with Artak Davtyan in the wake of the defeat, local ARKA News Agency reported at the time.

Pashinyan, who has executive power in the country, was facing calls to resign when Sarkissian refused to sign off on his appointment.

Sarkissian was among those calling on Pashinyan to resign, urging him to step down in a November 2020 speech titled "It is possible to lose the battle, but it is inadmissible to lose the nation."

Davtyan was appointed the following March.

"We have a paradoxical situation when the president has to be the guarantor of statehood without actually having any real tools," Sarkissian said Sunday. "We are a parliamentary republic in form, but not in content."

The former ambassador to Britain said that some might wonder why he didn't resign earlier, stating that the answer is obvious: "Because of the responsibility I took on as president of the republic."

"I was obliged to do everything in my power to avoid the further deepening of the internal division and possible clashes, which could have extremely negative consequences," he said. "I also sought to use the prestige and connections gained through my work of many years and my international political-economic potential, to build a strong and stable state."

He continued that despite his efforts he failed to influence political events that led to the current national crisis because of the lack of "appropriate tools" given to the president under the constitution.

"We live in a unique reality, a reality where the president cannot influence matters of war or peace. A reality when he cannot veto the laws he considers inexpedient for the state and the people. A reality when the president's opportunities are perceived not as an advantage for the state but as a threat by various political groups."

"The president does not have the necessary tools to influence the radical processes of domestic and foreign policy in these difficult times for the country and the nation," he said.

The President of the National Assembly, Alen Simonyan, will be given the powers of the president until an election can be held, Armenia News reported.

Latest Headlines

COVID-19 cases subside to 8% weekly rise but India, Brazil, Japan surge
World News // 10 hours ago
COVID-19 cases subside to 8% weekly rise but India, Brazil, Japan surge
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Two months after the COVID-19 Omicron variant was first reported in South Africa, cases have subsided to an 8% weekly rise, including decreases in some world hotspots but spikes in India, Brazil and Japan.
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding as nation tightens restrictions
World News // 4 hours ago
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding as nation tightens restrictions
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday said she has canceled her wedding as the nation has entered its highest level of COVID-19 restrictions after reporting a cluster of Omicron cases.
Crystal Symphony diverts to Bahamas after arrest warrant issued over unpaid fuel
World News // 7 hours ago
Crystal Symphony diverts to Bahamas after arrest warrant issued over unpaid fuel
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Crystal Symphony cruise ship diverted to the Bahamas on Saturday in a bid to avoid an arrest warrant over unpaid fuel expenses.
French adventurer, 75, dies while rowing across Atlantic Ocean
World News // 13 hours ago
French adventurer, 75, dies while rowing across Atlantic Ocean
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Jean-Jacques Savin had activated two beacons on Friday to alert his team that he was experiencing "great difficulty" before losing contact with them.
Britain says Kremlin plans to install pro-Russia leader in Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Britain says Kremlin plans to install pro-Russia leader in Ukraine
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- British officials said Saturday night that the Kremlin plans to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine and has considered a potential candidate.
Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95
World News // 1 day ago
Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Thich Nhat Hanh, a Vietnamese Buddhist monk and peace activist whose writings taught mindfulness and non-violence, died Saturday at Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam. He was 95.
Australia, New Zealand, Japan deliver aid to Tonga in wake of volcano
World News // 1 day ago
Australia, New Zealand, Japan deliver aid to Tonga in wake of volcano
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Australia has delivered aid amid a shortage of drinking water in Tonga in the wake of a 4-foot tsunami after an underwater volcano exploded last week.
Saudi-led coalition denies targeting prison in Yemen airstrikes
World News // 1 day ago
Saudi-led coalition denies targeting prison in Yemen airstrikes
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A coalition led by Saudi Arabia on Saturday denied allegations by the Houthi militia in Yemen that it was responsible for a series of airstrikes that killed dozens of people.
U.S. delivers 'lethal' aid to Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. delivers 'lethal' aid to Ukraine
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. government delivered "lethal" aid to Ukraine as part of the first shipment of security assistance to defend against possible a Russian invasion, the U.S. Embassy in Kiev said.
Airstrikes in Yemen leave dozens dead, nationwide Internet outage
World News // 2 days ago
Airstrikes in Yemen leave dozens dead, nationwide Internet outage
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- More than 70 people were killed and hundreds of others injured during Saudi-led airstrikes in northern Yemen, according to officials on Friday.
