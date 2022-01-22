Advertisement
World News
Jan. 22, 2022 / 9:59 AM

U.S. delivers 'lethal' aid to Ukraine

By Sommer Brokaw
U.S. delivers 'lethal' aid to Ukraine
Large green containers arrived in Ukraine Friday night in U.S. shipment of security assistance, which included "200,000 pounds of lethal aid," to defend against "growing Russian aggression," according to the embassy. Photo courtesy of U.S. Embassy Kiev/Twitter

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. government delivered "lethal" aid to Ukraine as part of the first shipment of security assistance to defend against possible a Russian invasion, the U.S. Embassy in Kiev said.

"This shipment includes close to 200,000 pounds of lethal aid, including ammunition for the front line defenders of Ukraine," the embassy said on Twitter.

Advertisement

"The shipment -- and $2.7 billion USD since 2014 -- demonstrates U.S. commitment to helping Ukraine bolster its defenses in the face of growing Russia aggression."

President Joe Biden "recently directed" the shipment, which arrived in Ukraine on Friday night.

RELATED Bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation meets with Ukraine leaders in Kyiv

Photos included the embassy's tweets showed a National Air Cargo plane -- labeled "We Deliver the World" -- unloading large green containers, but did not indicate what else was included.

On Friday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva, Switzerland, and both agreed to continue talks, but did not reach any other agreement.

Blinken aimed to de-escalate tension near Ukraine's eastern border, where Russian has amassed some 100,000 troops, according to estimates, and Lavrov sought guarantees that Ukraine wouldn't join NATO, which Russia says would pose a security threat.

Advertisement
RELATED U.S. details new offers and threats to Russia over Ukraine conflict

Also, on Friday, Blinken warned that any Russian invasion of Ukraine would be "met with a severe and a united response."

Blinken's warning comes after the Biden administration threatened the Kremlin last week with "massive consequences" if it chooses conflict over diplomacy.

Last week, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said Russia has made what it wants known and has been waiting on a response from Washington.

RELATED Ukrainian government hit with cyberattack

Specifically, Russia wants NATO to stop courting further membership and not deploy offensive strike weapons near Kremlin territory. It also wants the U.S. military to leave NATO member states that joined the alliance after Moscow and NATO signed the Founding Act of 1997 in which both sides agreed to not consider the other as an adversary.

The United States and its NATO allies have rejected Russia's demand to rollback forces to positions held in 1997, before Central and Eastern nation joined NATO, along with the Kremlin's demand to prevent Ukraine from ever joining NATO.

Lavrov said Friday that Russia had no plans to attack Ukraine, according to CNN.

Latest Headlines

Airstrikes in Yemen leave dozens dead, nationwide Internet outage
World News // 20 hours ago
Airstrikes in Yemen leave dozens dead, nationwide Internet outage
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- More than 70 people were killed and hundreds of others injured during Saudi-led airstrikes in northern Yemen, according to officials on Friday.
Forecasters monitor rare out-of-season tropical development in East Pacific
World News // 17 hours ago
Forecasters monitor rare out-of-season tropical development in East Pacific
Even though it's January, AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring a gale-force area of low pressure for the potential to develop into an out-of-season tropical depression or storm in the eastern Pacific Ocean.
Hezbollah faces rising dissent, efforts to end Iran's 'occupation' of Lebanon
World News // 20 hours ago
Hezbollah faces rising dissent, efforts to end Iran's 'occupation' of Lebanon
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Lebanon's financial collapse, which has pushed many into poverty, has also seen growing anger against Hezbollah, with more voices openly blaming it for the ongoing crisis and for its allegiance to Iran.
Only commitment in U.S., Russia meeting about Ukraine is to keep talking
World News // 1 day ago
Only commitment in U.S., Russia meeting about Ukraine is to keep talking
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ended a 90-minute meeting in Geneva Friday without an agreement on concerns over Ukraine but committed to continue talking.
LG launches new digital medical device for pain
World News // 23 hours ago
LG launches new digital medical device for pain
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (UPI) -- LG Electronics is betting on the digital healthcare business after scrapping its money-losing smartphone line last year.
China, Russia block U.S. bid for more North Korea sanctions
World News // 1 day ago
China, Russia block U.S. bid for more North Korea sanctions
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The U.N. Security Council failed to impose a new round of U.S.-led sanctions on North Korean individuals over the regime's latest ballistic missile launches, with Russia and China reportedly blocking the measure.
4 found frozen to death in Canada; U.S. charges man with human smuggling
World News // 1 day ago
4 found frozen to death in Canada; U.S. charges man with human smuggling
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities in Manitoba said officers have found the bodies of four people who froze to death within yards of the U.S.-Canada border while prosecutors in the United States have charged a Florida man with human smuggling.
U.N. adopts resolution to fight Holocaust denial
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. adopts resolution to fight Holocaust denial
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution proposed by both Israel and Germany to combat the denial of the Holocaust.
France to loosen COVID-19 restrictions in February
World News // 1 day ago
France to loosen COVID-19 restrictions in February
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday announced the nation will ease some COVID-19 restrictions in early February after implementing a more restrictive "vaccine pass" on Monday.
Dozens dead after stampede at Liberian church
World News // 1 day ago
Dozens dead after stampede at Liberian church
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- More than 25 people were killed in Liberia after a stampede during a Christian ceremony in the capital, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. judge temporarily blocks Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers
U.S. judge temporarily blocks Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers
GlaxoSmithKline says government to buy 600,000 doses of COVID-19 treatment
GlaxoSmithKline says government to buy 600,000 doses of COVID-19 treatment
IRS will require facial-recognition to access online system
IRS will require facial-recognition to access online system
Hezbollah faces rising dissent, efforts to end Iran's 'occupation' of Lebanon
Hezbollah faces rising dissent, efforts to end Iran's 'occupation' of Lebanon
Botticelli painting with hidden drawing goes on view in NYC
Botticelli painting with hidden drawing goes on view in NYC
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement