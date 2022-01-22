Advertisement
World News
Jan. 22, 2022 / 3:05 PM

Australia, New Zealand, Japan deliver aid to Tonga in wake of volcano

By Sommer Brokaw
Australia, New Zealand, Japan deliver aid to Tonga in wake of volcano
Humanitarian aid is unloaded from a C-17A Globemaster III at airport, near Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Thursday. Photo by LACW Emma Schwenke/RAAF/EPA-EFE                                 

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Australia, New Zealand, and Japan have delivered aid amid a shortage of drinking water in Tonga in the wake of a 4-foot tsunami after an underwater volcano exploded last week.

The Australian aid also included medicine, clean-up equipment and telecommunications infrastructure, Zed Seselja, minister for International Development and the Pacific, said in an update Saturday morning.

Advertisement

"The Australian donated landing craft VOEA Late has been distributing food, water and shelter to communities in Tonga who need them from Australia's pre-positioned supplies," he tweeted Friday. "Three RAAF [Royal Australian Air Force] flights with additional supplies have now landed to bolster relief efforts."

On Saturday, planes carrying aid from New Zealand and Japan also touched down alongside the Australian flights, Seselja said, and ships from the Unites States and Britain are in transit.

RELATED Peru demands Spanish energy company pay for oil spill

Seselja added that the High Commissioner of Tonga Rachael Moore and her staff have done an "extraordinary job."

"The defense force and others are doing an extraordinary job in the clean-up and coordination," he said.

Seselja also said that the HMAS Adelaide, deployed from Australia, "will arrive in the next few days," as a "major asset," carrying helicopters, engineers, a 40-bed hospital, electricity generators and water purification technology.

Advertisement
RELATED Kentucky candle factory destroyed by tornado to lay off workers

Fiji military personnel, consisting of engineers, medics and other specialists, are teaming up with Australia to help with rehabilitation and further assessment in Tonga, Xinhua reported.

Fijian military Commander Maj.-Gen. Ro Jone Kalouniwai told Xinhua on Saturday that the island country's soldiers will be on the ground in a span of 10 days, adding that this is subject to change depending on the extent of rehabilitation required.

The Fijian soldiers have completed their pre-departure isolation period, tested negative for COVID-19 and been fully vaccinated with a booster shot, the commander added.

RELATED Dozens feared dead after mining truck explodes in Ghana

Some 12,000 households have been affected by the volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami that hit Tonga last weekend, according to estimates by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The U.N. office also confirmed that the economically vital agriculture sector, including crops, livestock and fisheries, suffered substantially, particularly due to ashfall on crops.

Tonga's government confirmed three deaths from the pair of natural disasters.

Families were able to make first contact with their loved ones earlier this week after limited communication was restored, TVNZ 1 News reported. The eruption on Jan. 15, severed Tonga's underwater fiber optic cable that connected the remote nation to the outside world.
Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Saudi-led coalition denies targeting prison in Yemen airstrikes
World News // 45 minutes ago
Saudi-led coalition denies targeting prison in Yemen airstrikes
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A coalition led by Saudi Arabia on Saturday denied allegations by the Houthi militia in Yemen that it was responsible for a series of airstrikes that killed dozens of people.
U.S. delivers 'lethal' aid to Ukraine
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S. delivers 'lethal' aid to Ukraine
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. government delivered "lethal" aid to Ukraine as part of the first shipment of security assistance to defend against possible a Russian invasion, the U.S. Embassy in Kiev said.
Airstrikes in Yemen leave dozens dead, nationwide Internet outage
World News // 1 day ago
Airstrikes in Yemen leave dozens dead, nationwide Internet outage
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- More than 70 people were killed and hundreds of others injured during Saudi-led airstrikes in northern Yemen, according to officials on Friday.
Forecasters monitor rare out-of-season tropical development in East Pacific
World News // 22 hours ago
Forecasters monitor rare out-of-season tropical development in East Pacific
Even though it's January, AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring a gale-force area of low pressure for the potential to develop into an out-of-season tropical depression or storm in the eastern Pacific Ocean.
Hezbollah faces rising dissent, efforts to end Iran's 'occupation' of Lebanon
World News // 1 day ago
Hezbollah faces rising dissent, efforts to end Iran's 'occupation' of Lebanon
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Lebanon's financial collapse, which has pushed many into poverty, has also seen growing anger against Hezbollah, with more voices openly blaming it for the ongoing crisis and for its allegiance to Iran.
Only commitment in U.S., Russia meeting about Ukraine is to keep talking
World News // 1 day ago
Only commitment in U.S., Russia meeting about Ukraine is to keep talking
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ended a 90-minute meeting in Geneva Friday without an agreement on concerns over Ukraine but committed to continue talking.
LG launches new digital medical device for pain
World News // 1 day ago
LG launches new digital medical device for pain
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (UPI) -- LG Electronics is betting on the digital healthcare business after scrapping its money-losing smartphone line last year.
China, Russia block U.S. bid for more North Korea sanctions
World News // 1 day ago
China, Russia block U.S. bid for more North Korea sanctions
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The U.N. Security Council failed to impose a new round of U.S.-led sanctions on North Korean individuals over the regime's latest ballistic missile launches, with Russia and China reportedly blocking the measure.
4 found frozen to death in Canada; U.S. charges man with human smuggling
World News // 1 day ago
4 found frozen to death in Canada; U.S. charges man with human smuggling
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities in Manitoba said officers have found the bodies of four people who froze to death within yards of the U.S.-Canada border while prosecutors in the United States have charged a Florida man with human smuggling.
U.N. adopts resolution to fight Holocaust denial
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. adopts resolution to fight Holocaust denial
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution proposed by both Israel and Germany to combat the denial of the Holocaust.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. delivers 'lethal' aid to Ukraine
U.S. delivers 'lethal' aid to Ukraine
U.S. judge temporarily blocks Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers
U.S. judge temporarily blocks Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers
Hezbollah faces rising dissent, efforts to end Iran's 'occupation' of Lebanon
Hezbollah faces rising dissent, efforts to end Iran's 'occupation' of Lebanon
Justice Sonia Sotomayor calls Texas abortion case a "disaster" in dissent
Justice Sonia Sotomayor calls Texas abortion case a "disaster" in dissent
Botticelli painting with hidden drawing goes on view in NYC
Botticelli painting with hidden drawing goes on view in NYC
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement