Jan. 20, 2022 / 7:16 PM

Dozens dead after stampede at Liberian church

By Simon Druker
President of Liberia George Manneh Weah visited survivors in the hospital Thursday, after at least 29 people crushed to death during a stampede in the country's capital, Monrovia Wednesday night. A Christian ceremony was reportedly attacked, causing the stampede as people tried to escape. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- More than 25 people were killed in Liberia after a stampede during a Christian ceremony in the capital, authorities said.

At least 29 victims died after being crushed as part of a large crowd in Monrovia on Wednesday.

A pregnant woman and 11 children are among those killed.

Gang members attacked the large crowd, some armed with knives, causing a stampede as people attempted to escape, reports Front Page Africa.

Liberian President George Weah declared a national three-day period of mourning Thursday. He also visited more than a dozen survivors in the hospital, according to Africanews.

Details remain unclear but the events typically attract thousands of people.

The publication says a number of victims were in critical condition in the hospital.

"A very sad day in our country and a tragedy. I want to express our sympathy to all the families that lost their loved ones. Going forward, we will make amends to make sure that those that are having a crusade will make sure that if the space is there for 10 people, it should be 10 people," Weah said.

The Liberian National Police have made one arrest, while the Red Cross has set up tents near the site, according to The Washington Post.

