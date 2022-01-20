Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 20, 2022 / 3:51 AM

Australia OKs use of 4th COVID-19 vaccine, 2 at-home antiviral treatments

By Darryl Coote
1/2
Australia OKs use of 4th COVID-19 vaccine, 2 at-home antiviral treatments
Australia on Thursday approved use of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Novavax Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Australia's drug regulator on Thursday added another COVID-19 vaccine and two at-home antiviral pill treatments to its arsenal of therapeutic weapons to fight the pandemic with as the island nation combats spiking cases.

The Oceanic nation's Department of Health's Therapeutic Goods Administration separately gave provisional approval to the three treatments as the country posted a record 77 deaths on Tuesday and a daily case load of nearly 50,000 on Thursday, down from the record high of 89,000 on Jan. 8, according to government data.

Advertisement

The vaccine by Novavax was given approval by Australia about two weeks after the two parties entered an agreement for the U.S. biotechnology company to deliver 51 million doses of the drug to Australia by the middle of this year and includes the provision for Canberra to buy up to an additional 10 million jabs.

Advertisement

Australia's Department of Health said the first batch of doses is expected to arrive next month.

RELATED Washington to distribute free at-home COVID-19 tests to state residents

"While the world continues to grapple with the ever-changing nature of the virus, we look forward to delivering our vaccine to the people of Australia," Stanley Erck, president and chief executive of Novavax, said in a statement.

The Department of Health is currently using three vaccines by AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna in its inoculation campaign, which has resulted in 92.8% of the population above the age of 16 fully vaccinated against the pandemic.

Of its more than 25 million people, 5.7 million have received at least one booster shot, it said.

RELATED CDC study: Vaccination remains safest strategy to prevent COVID-19

The drug regulator said the two-dose regime is to be administered to those over the age of 18 three weeks apart.

Trials concerning the vaccine's use as a booster dose and in paediatric patients were ongoing, it said.

The regulator on Thursday also approved use of Pfizer's two-pill COVID-19 treatment called Paxlovid and domestically manufactured Merck Sharp & Dohme's one-pill therapeutic named Lagevrio.

RELATED Child poverty rate could jump to 17% this month, study finds

"Both of these products ... have been granted provisional approval for the treatment of adults with COVID-19 who do not require initiation of oxygen and who are at increased risk of progression to hospitalization or death," it said.

Advertisement

The regulator instructed for either medicine to be administered as soon as possible following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis and within five days of the start of symptoms.

They require a prescription and are to be taken every 12 hours for five days and they are designed to interfere with the virus' ability to multiply, Minister for Health and Aged Care Greg Hunt said in a statement.

Canberra previously secured access to 500,000 treatment courses of Paxlovid and 300,000 of Lagevrio to be supplied throughout the year wity first deliveries expected in weeks.

"Whilst vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19, our government continues work to ensure that Australians have early access to safe and effective treatments as they are approved for use by the medical experts," Hunt said. "These agreements reinforce our strong response to managing COVID-19 outbreaks and ensures that Australia benefits from new pharmaceutical technologies."

On Monday, Canada gave approval for Pfizer's oral antiviral pills and South Korea approved use of the Novavax vaccine on Nov. 12.

Latest Headlines

North Korea suggests it may resume ICBM, nuclear tests
World News // 10 minutes ago
North Korea suggests it may resume ICBM, nuclear tests
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said it was time to "examine the issue of restarting all temporally suspended activities" in an apparent reference to lifting its moratorium on long-range missile and nuclear weapons.
Peru demands Spanish energy company pay for oil spill
World News // 3 hours ago
Peru demands Spanish energy company pay for oil spill
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Peru on Wednesday demanded Spanish energy behemoth Repsol pay compensation for an oil spill the result of waves that were caused by an underground volcanic eruption near the Pacific island nation of Tonga.
Israeli police demolish home of Palestinian family in East Jerusalem
World News // 6 hours ago
Israeli police demolish home of Palestinian family in East Jerusalem
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Israeli police demolished the home of Mahmoud Salhiyeh and his family in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem following a lengthy standoff with the Palestinian family.
Otto Warmbier's family receives over $240,000 in seized assets from North Korea
World News // 11 hours ago
Otto Warmbier's family receives over $240,000 in seized assets from North Korea
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Otto Warmbier's family received over $240,000 in seized North Korean assets over the death of their son in 2017.
Seniors join climate fight in South Korea, redress for 'dark side' of economic boom
World News // 12 hours ago
Seniors join climate fight in South Korea, redress for 'dark side' of economic boom
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Dozens of senior citizens took to the snowy streets of Seoul on Wednesday to lend their voices to a climate movement that is typically the domain of much younger activists.
Biden announces nominees for ambassadors to Brazil, U.K.
World News // 14 hours ago
Biden announces nominees for ambassadors to Brazil, U.K.
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced four new nominees for ambassador Wednesday to fill vacancies in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Denmark and Chad.
Social media pages belonging to Britain's Prince Andrew deleted amid scandal
World News // 15 hours ago
Social media pages belonging to Britain's Prince Andrew deleted amid scandal
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Social media accounts belonging to Britain's Prince Andrew were purged on Wednesday -- amid a sexual assault scandal and his new status as a private citizen no longer recognized as an official member of the royal family.
Tonga's communication could be out for weeks because of ruptured cable
World News // 15 hours ago
Tonga's communication could be out for weeks because of ruptured cable
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Communications in Tonga could be out for weeks after briefly getting them back online Wednesday in the wake of the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano.
Record demand for power expected as snow, cold envelop Israel
World News // 15 hours ago
Record demand for power expected as snow, cold envelop Israel
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Demand for electricity across Israel soared on Wednesday as the country saw plummeting temperatures and significant snowfall.
Belgian court sentences man to 15 years in migrant smuggling deaths
World News // 16 hours ago
Belgian court sentences man to 15 years in migrant smuggling deaths
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A Vietnamese man living in Belgium was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday for smuggling migrants that led to 39 deaths.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wine industry badly needs to attract millenials, new report finds
Wine industry badly needs to attract millenials, new report finds
White House to make 400 million N95 masks available to Americans at no cost
White House to make 400 million N95 masks available to Americans at no cost
3 Pennsylvania police officers charged with death of 8-year-old girl
3 Pennsylvania police officers charged with death of 8-year-old girl
Britain to lift 'Plan B' COVID-19 restrictions nationwide by next week
Britain to lift 'Plan B' COVID-19 restrictions nationwide by next week
Supreme Court rejects Trump's request to block release of Jan. 6 records
Supreme Court rejects Trump's request to block release of Jan. 6 records
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement