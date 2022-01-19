British lawmaker switches to Labor Party over Boris Johnson's 'incapable' leadership

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- British lawmaker Christian Wakeford on Wednesday defected from the Conservative Party to the Labor Party, due entirely to what he said are significant failures in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership.
The rare defection came amid calls for Johnson's resignation over multiple failures -- but most notably those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including social parties in 2020 and 2021 at Johnson's Downing Street office that occurred during a period of lockdown for British citizens.