Jan. 19, 2022 / 12:35 PM

Record demand for power expected as snow, cold envelop Israel

By Megan Hadley

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Demand for electricity across Israel soared on Wednesday as the country saw plummeting temperatures and significant snowfall.

Snow fell and was forecast for many parts of Israel, including Jerusalem.

The Israel Electric Corporation said it expected a record winter demand for electricity on Wednesday evening as temperatures get colder.

In Jerusalem, temperatures overnight from Wednesday to Thursday are expected to drop to just above freezing. In Tel Aviv, they're projected to be in the low 40s Fahrenheit.

Snow has already fallen in parts of the Golan Heights, including Mount Hermon, as well as Galilee and in the Gush Etzion area.

Ski resorts in Israel are celebrating the new snowfall. Management officials said they will open ski trails on Mount Hermon on Friday.

