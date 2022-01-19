Trending
Jan. 19, 2022 / 10:08 PM

Israeli police demolish home of Palestinian family in East Jerusalem

By Daniel Uria
Israeli police demolished the home of Mahmoud Salhiyeh and his family in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem following a lengthy standoff with the Palestinian family. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Israeli police demolished the home of a Palestinian family in East Jerusalem following a lengthy standoff.

Authorities carried out an "eviction order of illegal buildings" in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood on Wednesday, demolishing the home of Mahmoud Salhiyeh, Israeli police said in a statement.

An excavator was sent to raze the property as a witness told CNN that crews "arrived around three o'clock in the morning, cut the electricity and surrounded the house, raiding it and detaining all members who were in the house."

Israeli police and municipality workers initially arrived at the property with a bulldozer and other heavy machinery along with the backing of armed Israeli special forces on Monday as Salhiyeh stood on the roof and threatened to set a gas canister on fire in order to burn down the house where he lived with his wife and children.

RELATED Record demand for power expected as snow, cold envelop Israel

Police said an eviction order was first issued in 2017 and had been approved by multiple courts, including the Jerusalem District Court.

"Members of the family living in the illegal buildings were given countless opportunities to hand over the land with consent, but unfortunately they refused to do so, even after meetings and repeated dialogue attempts by the Jerusalem municipality," a police spokesperson said.

The municipality of Jerusalem said the land will be used to build a school for children with special needs featuring 18 classrooms, six kindergartens, sports fields and leisure facilities. The school will be open to the local Arab community, it added.

RELATED Israel, U.S. successfully test Israeli Arrow-3 missile defense system

Waleed Abu Tayeh, a lawyer for the family, said the order was unlawful and went beyond what was agreed upon in court as Salhiyeh "was willing to evict his home, but they demolished his house even though they have an eviction order, not a demolition one."

Tayeh also said authorities demolished Salhiyeh's sister's home, which was not covered by the order.

Fleur Hassan Nahoum, deputy mayor of Jerusalem, said the order was for both eviction and demolition and the action against Salhiyeh's sister's house was consistent with the court's order.

RELATED Two Israeli officers killed by friendly fire in case of mistaken identity

Dozens of other families in the area are in a similar position as authorities in some cases say the buildings were illegally constructed or face expropriation orders, while Jewish organizations have challenged ownership of the land in decades-long court cases.

Latest Headlines

Otto Warmbier's family receives over $240,000 in seized assets from North Korea
World News // 6 hours ago
Otto Warmbier's family receives over $240,000 in seized assets from North Korea
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Otto Warmbier's family received over $240,000 in seized North Korean assets over the death of their son in 2017.
Seniors join climate fight in South Korea, redress for 'dark side' of economic boom
World News // 7 hours ago
Seniors join climate fight in South Korea, redress for 'dark side' of economic boom
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Dozens of senior citizens took to the snowy streets of Seoul on Wednesday to lend their voices to a climate movement that is typically the domain of much younger activists.
Biden announces nominees for ambassadors to Brazil, U.K.
World News // 9 hours ago
Biden announces nominees for ambassadors to Brazil, U.K.
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced four new nominees for ambassador Wednesday to fill vacancies in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Denmark and Chad.
Social media pages belonging to Britain's Prince Andrew deleted amid scandal
World News // 10 hours ago
Social media pages belonging to Britain's Prince Andrew deleted amid scandal
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Social media accounts belonging to Britain's Prince Andrew were purged on Wednesday -- amid a sexual assault scandal and his new status as a private citizen no longer recognized as an official member of the royal family.
Tonga's communication could be out for weeks because of ruptured cable
World News // 11 hours ago
Tonga's communication could be out for weeks because of ruptured cable
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Communications in Tonga could be out for weeks after briefly getting them back online Wednesday in the wake of the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano.
Record demand for power expected as snow, cold envelop Israel
World News // 10 hours ago
Record demand for power expected as snow, cold envelop Israel
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Demand for electricity across Israel soared on Wednesday as the country saw plummeting temperatures and significant snowfall.
Belgian court sentences man to 15 years in migrant smuggling deaths
World News // 11 hours ago
Belgian court sentences man to 15 years in migrant smuggling deaths
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A Vietnamese man living in Belgium was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday for smuggling migrants that led to 39 deaths.
COVID-19 pandemic 'nowhere near over,' WHO warns
World News // 13 hours ago
COVID-19 pandemic 'nowhere near over,' WHO warns
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 pandemic that has killed millions of people around the world is "nowhere near over," according to the World Health Organization.
Daily COVID-19 infections in Germany top 100,000 for first time
World News // 13 hours ago
Daily COVID-19 infections in Germany top 100,000 for first time
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Germany's public health agency said Wednesday that daily COVID-19 infections in Germany have topped 100,000 for the first time during the pandemic.
Irish police arrest a second suspect in teacher's slaying
World News // 13 hours ago
Irish police arrest a second suspect in teacher's slaying
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Irish police arrested a second man on Wednesday in connection with the killing of teacher Ashling Murphy.
