Jan. 19, 2022 / 9:57 AM

Irish police arrest a second suspect in teacher's slaying

By UPI Staff

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Irish police arrested a second man on Wednesday in connection with the killing of teacher Ashling Murphy.

The new arrest comes a day after another man -- a 31-year-old Slovakian -- was arrested as he was discharged from a Dublin hospital.

He's being questioned in Tullamore, the town where Murphy was killed.

The second man arrested is in his 30s and is being held at the police station in the Eastern Region of Ireland.

He's under suspicion for withholding information from the police.

The first arrest is the main suspect of Murphy's death. A decision on whether to charge him is expected to come later Wednesday.

Murphy was killed on the afternoon of Jan. 12 while she was jogging in Tullamore. She was strangled and her body was found on the jogging path the same day.

Police say the 23-year-old primary school teacher and musician tried to fight off her attacker using a set of keys.

Their investigation led to a hospital in Dublin where a man checked in Thursday with stab wounds.

He became the main suspect of the investigation, and officers believe some of his wounds were self-inflicted.

Murphy's funeral was held on Tuesday with hundreds of people paying tribute to her life.

