Advertisement
World News
Jan. 18, 2022 / 3:05 AM

North Korea says latest launch was test of tactical guided missiles

By Thomas Maresca
1/2
North Korea says latest launch was test of tactical guided missiles
North Korea said Tuesday that its latest weapons test verified the accuracy of a tactical guided missile system. Analysts say Pyongyang fired a pair of KN-24 solid-fuel short-range ballistic missiles, highly maneuverable weapons based on the American ATACMS. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- North Korea confirmed the accuracy of a pair of tactical guided missiles in its latest launch, state-run media said Tuesday, as the secretive regime continues a series of weapons tests in a display of its developing arsenal.

"The test-fire was aimed to selectively evaluate tactical guided missiles being produced and deployed and to verify the accuracy of the weapon system," state-run Korean Central News Agency reported.

Advertisement

The missiles, which were fired Monday, "precisely hit an island target" in the sea between Korea and Japan, KCNA said.

Officials "confirmed the accuracy, security and efficiency of the operation of the weapon system under production," the report added.

RELATED North Korea fires 2 suspected ballistic missiles in third launch in 10 days

The South Korean military initially announced the launch of two short-range ballistic missiles from the international airport in Pyongyang on Monday morning, saying that they flew roughly 236 miles at an altitude of 26 miles.

Advertisement

The missiles were identified by analysts as the KN-24, a maneuverable solid-fuel SRBM that appears to be modeled on the U.S. MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who viewed the launch last week of what Pyongyang said was a hypersonic weapon, was not reported to be present on Monday.

RELATED Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls North Korea missile tests 'destabilizing'

The missile test was North Korea's fourth in less than two weeks, as the regime has started the new year with a flurry of activity that is drawing international alarm.

South Korea's defense ministry called the latest launches a "direct and serious" threat on Tuesday but said that the South's military had the capability to detect and intercept the short-range missiles, according to news agency Yonhap.

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim spoke with his counterparts in Japan and South Korea on Monday and "expressed concern" about Pyongyang's recent spate of ballistic missile launches, which are in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

RELATED Five North Koreans sanctioned by U.S. over goods used in missile programs

Sung Kim called on North Korea "to cease its unlawful and destabilizing activities" and return to dialogue "without preconditions."

Pyongyang has shown little urgency in coming back to the negotiating table, however, with talks at a standstill since a Februray 2019 summit between then-U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un ended without an agreement on a path towards denuclearization.

Advertisement

On Friday, North Korea responded sharply to new sanctions imposed by Washington on several individuals, warning of a "stronger reaction" and accusing the Biden administration of remaining "engrossed in its policy for isolating and stifling" the North.

China also weighed in on the launches on Monday, with foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian saying at a press briefing that the tense situation on the Korean Peninsula "hasn't come to where it is with no reason."

"We urge relevant parties to keep in mind the big picture of peace and stability of the Peninsula, adhere to the right direction of dialogue and consultation, and work in concert to advance the political resolution process of the Peninsula issue," Zhao said.

Zhao also confirmed Monday that North Korea and China have resumed railway cargo shipments for the first time since Pyongyang locked down its borders to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in January 2020.

Latest Headlines

Tonga: Death toll climbs to 2 following Saturday's volcano, tsunami
World News // 23 minutes ago
Tonga: Death toll climbs to 2 following Saturday's volcano, tsunami
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- New Zealand officials confirmed Tuesday that at least two people have died following Saturday's volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami in Tonga that left extensive damage in its wake.
Canada approves Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 treatment for use
World News // 3 hours ago
Canada approves Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 treatment for use
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Canada on Monday announced it has authorized Pfizer's at-home coronavirus antiviral pill treatment for use by adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.
Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Yemen after deadly Dhabi airport attack
World News // 14 hours ago
Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Yemen after deadly Dhabi airport attack
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Saudi-led coalition said late Monday it retaliated against the Houthi militia in Yemen after the rebels claimed responsibility for a rare drone attack that caused three oil tankers to explode in the UAE.
Bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation meets with Ukraine leaders in Kyiv
World News // 6 hours ago
Bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation meets with Ukraine leaders in Kyiv
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of seven U.S. senators met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv Monday in a show of support for the country against possible Russian military aggression.
Report: At least seven killed by Sudanese forces in anti-coup protests
World News // 7 hours ago
Report: At least seven killed by Sudanese forces in anti-coup protests
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Sudanese security forces shot and killed at least seven protesters during anti-coup rallies on Monday, a civilian doctors group claimed on social media.
At least 22 dead after strong earthquake in western Afghanistan
World News // 9 hours ago
At least 22 dead after strong earthquake in western Afghanistan
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- At least 22 people died in a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck a mountainous region of northwestern Afghanistan early Monday, official media reported.
Israel threatens to expel Palestinian family from Jerusalem home after standoff
World News // 12 hours ago
Israel threatens to expel Palestinian family from Jerusalem home after standoff
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Israeli authorities threatened to forcefully evict a Palestinian family from its home in east Jerusalem on Monday after a lengthy standoff.
Distress beacon from islands near Tonga eruption site detected
World News // 10 hours ago
Distress beacon from islands near Tonga eruption site detected
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A distress signal emanating from a pair of isolated, low-lying islands near Tonga has been detected in the wake of this weekend's undersea volcano eruption, United Nations officials said Monday.
Amazon reverses decision to stop accepting Visa cards in Britain
World News // 11 hours ago
Amazon reverses decision to stop accepting Visa cards in Britain
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Amazon and Visa appear to have reached an agreement for Visa cards to be accepted on Amazon's British platform after the retail giant previously threatened to stop taking them by this week.
Japanese PM Kishida vows continued fight against COVID-19 in 1st policy speech
World News // 12 hours ago
Japanese PM Kishida vows continued fight against COVID-19 in 1st policy speech
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to keep fighting the COVID-19 pandemic Monday in his first annual policy speech before the country's parliament, the National Diet.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Distress beacon from islands near Tonga eruption site detected
Distress beacon from islands near Tonga eruption site detected
Oxfam: Billionaires' wealth grew by $5T amid pandemic while 160M forced into poverty
Oxfam: Billionaires' wealth grew by $5T amid pandemic while 160M forced into poverty
Four manatees flown from SeaWorld to Ohio zoo for treatment
Four manatees flown from SeaWorld to Ohio zoo for treatment
Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Yemen after deadly Dhabi airport attack
Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Yemen after deadly Dhabi airport attack
At least 22 dead after strong earthquake in western Afghanistan
At least 22 dead after strong earthquake in western Afghanistan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement