Police arrest suspect in strangling death of Ireland elementary school teacher

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Authorities in Ireland said Tuesday they have arrested a suspect in the killing of an elementary school teacher, whose body was found about a week ago after she disappeared during a jog.

Police say it appeared that Ashling Murphy left for a jog last Wednesday, but didn't return home.

Her body was found the same day on the banks of a canal near Tullamore in central Ireland. Police say she was strangled.

Tuesday, investigators said they had arrested a suspect -- a man in his 30s -- in Dublin. He wasn't initially identified, but officials said said he'd been treated for minor injuries.

A funeral mass was also held in Mountbolus on Tuesday for Murphy, 23, who was also a musician. The mass drew hundreds of mourners.

Authorities said they are processing DNA tests and forensic evidence collected from Murphy's body, and hope it will link the suspect to her death.

