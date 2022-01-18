Watch Live
Senate begins debating proposed voting rights bills that have stalled in the chamber
World News
Jan. 18, 2022 / 11:52 AM

Police arrest suspect in strangling death of Ireland elementary school teacher

By UPI Staff

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Authorities in Ireland said Tuesday they have arrested a suspect in the killing of an elementary school teacher, whose body was found about a week ago after she disappeared during a jog.

Police say it appeared that Ashling Murphy left for a jog last Wednesday, but didn't return home.

Her body was found the same day on the banks of a canal near Tullamore in central Ireland. Police say she was strangled.

Tuesday, investigators said they had arrested a suspect -- a man in his 30s -- in Dublin. He wasn't initially identified, but officials said said he'd been treated for minor injuries.

A funeral mass was also held in Mountbolus on Tuesday for Murphy, 23, who was also a musician. The mass drew hundreds of mourners.

Authorities said they are processing DNA tests and forensic evidence collected from Murphy's body, and hope it will link the suspect to her death.

Latest Headlines

Malta's Roberta Metsola becomes youngest person elected European Parliament president
World News // 49 minutes ago
Malta's Roberta Metsola becomes youngest person elected European Parliament president
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Maltese lawmaker Roberta Metsola was elected in a landslide on Tuesday to become president of the European Parliament, following the death last week of David Sassoli.
Mexican soccer officials to ban fans for uttering anti-gay chant at matches
World News // 1 hour ago
Mexican soccer officials to ban fans for uttering anti-gay chant at matches
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Mexican Football Federation President Yon de Luisa said on Monday it will start issuing five-year stadium bans to fans found to have made an anti-gay chant that has become popular at matches there.
United Kingdom seeks to regulate crypto asset ads to protect consumers
World News // 1 hour ago
United Kingdom seeks to regulate crypto asset ads to protect consumers
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The promotion of crypto assets in the United Kingdom may soon be regulated. The HM Treasury announced plans Tuesday "to strengthen the rules on crypto asset advertisements and protect consumers form misleading claims."
Rescuers search rubble of Afghanistan quake that killed 26
World News // 2 hours ago
Rescuers search rubble of Afghanistan quake that killed 26
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Search-and-rescue operations were underway Tuesday for survivors after a pair of earthquakes struck in the western region of Afghanistan and killed at least 26 people.
Sweden to lift travel requirement for negative COVID-19 test this week
World News // 2 hours ago
Sweden to lift travel requirement for negative COVID-19 test this week
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Swedish government said Tuesday that it's changing entry restrictions for travelers, and will drop its requirement that all passengers show a negative COVID-19 test regardless of vaccination.
Mass killer Anders Breivik gives Nazi salute at parole hearing in Norway
World News // 3 hours ago
Mass killer Anders Breivik gives Nazi salute at parole hearing in Norway
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Anders Breivik, a far-right White supremacist who killed dozens of people in Norway a decade ago, appeared at a parole hearing on Tuesday and reaffirmed his loyalty to the neo-Nazi movement.
Hong Kong to euthanize 2,000 small animals after hamsters test positive for COVID-19
World News // 3 hours ago
Hong Kong to euthanize 2,000 small animals after hamsters test positive for COVID-19
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Authorities in Hong Kong said Tuesday that they will euthanize about 2,000 small animals and ban imports after a few hamsters and an employee at a pet shop tested positive for COVID-19.
Oil prices rise to highest levels in 7 years amid supply pressures in Ukraine, Middle East
World News // 4 hours ago
Oil prices rise to highest levels in 7 years amid supply pressures in Ukraine, Middle East
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Benchmark oil prices climbed to their highest level in seven years on Tuesday amid disruptions to supplies caused by COVID-19 and attacks in the Middle East.
Indonesia to move capital from Jakarta to jungle area to be called Nusantara
World News // 5 hours ago
Indonesia to move capital from Jakarta to jungle area to be called Nusantara
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Indonesian lawmakers passed a bill on Tuesday to formally relocate the capital of the country from Jakarta to a location in Kalimantan state -- and name the new government center Nusantara.
China, North Korea open border railroad crossing after 2-year COVID-19 shutdown
World News // 7 hours ago
China, North Korea open border railroad crossing after 2-year COVID-19 shutdown
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- China and North Korea restarted trade over a railroad crossing for the first time since Pyongyang sealed its borders to protect against COVID-19 two years ago, Beijing has confirmed.
