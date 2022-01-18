Advertisement
World News
Jan. 18, 2022 / 8:39 AM

Hong Kong to euthanize 2,000 small animals after hamsters test positive for COVID-19

By UPI Staff
Hong Kong to euthanize 2,000 small animals after hamsters test positive for COVID-19
While most experts say it's unlikely that animals play a role in spreading the virus, Hong Kong officials said its move is a precautionary measure. File Photo by Hintau Aliaksei/Shutterstock/UPI

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Authorities in Hong Kong said Tuesday that they will euthanize hundreds of small animals and ban imports after a few hamsters and an employee at a pet shop tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the employee, a 23-year-old woman, tested positive on Monday and several hamsters from the Netherlands also returned positive tests.

Advertisement

The euthanization order applies to about 2,000 small animals and temporarily bars imports of similar animals into Hong Kong.

Most experts, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have said that it's unlikely that animals play a significant role in spreading COVID-19. Hong Kong, however, said that the move is a precautionary measure to counter possible transmission from animals to humans.

RELATED Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says new national security laws on the way

Officials also said that all owners who bought hamsters at the store after Dec. 22 must turn them over to be euthanized.

To date, Hong Kong has reported about 13,000 COVID-19 cases and 200 related deaths. File Photo by Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE

Hong Kong's agriculture department said two shipments of hamsters imported on Dec. 22 and Jan. 7 were suspected to be carrying the coronavirus.

Authorities said a 67-year-old woman who visited the pet store earlier this month also tested positive.

Advertisement
RELATED Colonial-era laws are being used to shut down journalism in Hong Kong

Officials said that 11 hamsters were found to be carrying traces of the coronavirus after they tested nearly 200 hamsters, rabbits and chinchillas.

Hong Kong officials also said that owners of small pets like hamsters should keep them inside and not let them roam freely. They also advised owners to keep the animals clean and refrain from kissing them.

To date, Hong Kong has reported about 13,000 COVID-19 cases and 200 related deaths.

RELATED Another woman tests positive for COVID-19 after controversial party in Hong Kong

Latest Headlines

Oil prices rise to highest levels in 7 years amid supply pressures in Ukraine, Middle East
World News // 58 minutes ago
Oil prices rise to highest levels in 7 years amid supply pressures in Ukraine, Middle East
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Benchmark oil prices climbed to their highest level in seven years on Tuesday amid disruptions to supplies caused by COVID-19 and attacks in the Middle East.
Indonesia to move capital from Jakarta to jungle area to be called Nusantara
World News // 2 hours ago
Indonesia to move capital from Jakarta to jungle area to be called Nusantara
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Indonesian lawmakers passed a bill on Tuesday to formally relocate the capital of the country from Jakarta to a location in Kalimantan state -- and name the new government center Nusantara.
China, North Korea open border railroad crossing after 2-year COVID-19 shutdown
World News // 4 hours ago
China, North Korea open border railroad crossing after 2-year COVID-19 shutdown
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- China and North Korea restarted trade over a railroad crossing for the first time since Pyongyang sealed its borders to protect against COVID-19 two years ago, Beijing has confirmed.
North Korea says latest launch was test of tactical guided missiles
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea says latest launch was test of tactical guided missiles
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- North Korea confirmed the accuracy of a pair of tactical guided missiles in its latest launch, state-run media said Tuesday, as the secretive regime continues a series of weapons tests.
Tonga: Death toll climbs to 2 following Saturday's volcano, tsunami
World News // 6 hours ago
Tonga: Death toll climbs to 2 following Saturday's volcano, tsunami
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- New Zealand officials confirmed Tuesday that at least two people have died following Saturday's volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami in Tonga that left extensive damage in its wake.
Canada approves Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 treatment for use
World News // 10 hours ago
Canada approves Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 treatment for use
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Canada on Monday announced it has authorized Pfizer's at-home coronavirus antiviral pill treatment for use by adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.
Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Yemen after deadly Dhabi airport attack
World News // 20 hours ago
Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Yemen after deadly Dhabi airport attack
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Saudi-led coalition said late Monday it retaliated against the Houthi militia in Yemen after the rebels claimed responsibility for a rare drone attack that caused three oil tankers to explode in the UAE.
Bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation meets with Ukraine leaders in Kyiv
World News // 12 hours ago
Bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation meets with Ukraine leaders in Kyiv
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of seven U.S. senators met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv Monday in a show of support for the country against possible Russian military aggression.
Report: At least seven killed by Sudanese forces in anti-coup protests
World News // 13 hours ago
Report: At least seven killed by Sudanese forces in anti-coup protests
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Sudanese security forces shot and killed at least seven protesters during anti-coup rallies on Monday, a civilian doctors group claimed on social media.
At least 22 dead after strong earthquake in western Afghanistan
World News // 15 hours ago
At least 22 dead after strong earthquake in western Afghanistan
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- At least 22 people died in a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck a mountainous region of northwestern Afghanistan early Monday, official media reported.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Distress beacon from islands near Tonga eruption site detected
Distress beacon from islands near Tonga eruption site detected
Four manatees flown from SeaWorld to Ohio zoo for treatment
Four manatees flown from SeaWorld to Ohio zoo for treatment
Tonga: Death toll climbs to 2 following Saturday's volcano, tsunami
Tonga: Death toll climbs to 2 following Saturday's volcano, tsunami
At least 22 dead after strong earthquake in western Afghanistan
At least 22 dead after strong earthquake in western Afghanistan
Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Yemen after deadly Dhabi airport attack
Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Yemen after deadly Dhabi airport attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement