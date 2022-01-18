Watch Live
Jan. 18, 2022 / 12:45 PM

By Simon Druker
Israel, U.S. successfully test Israeli Arrow-3 missile defense system
An Arrow missile defense system is seen at Hatzor Air Force base, Israel, on April 2, 2017. U.S. and Israeli officials said Tuesday that they performed a successful test of the system. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Israeli military and U.S. Missile Defense Agency said that they successfully tested Israel's Arrow-3 missile defense system on Tuesday.

The test was performed in central Israel and also included Israel Aerospace Industries and the country's air force, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

The Arrow system and Arrow-3 interceptor are designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the atmosphere, further away from civilians.

Tuesday's test involved two missiles being fired at the same target. The system is Israel's most advanced long-range missile defense system.

Some experts have speculated that the system could also be used to intercept and destroy satellites.

"Step by step, development by development, we maintain Israel's ability to defend itself against emerging threats," Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz said in a statement.

Both the United States and Israel are constantly mindful of Iran's nuclear weapons program and Tehran's ability to launch ballistic missiles.

The Arrow 3 system is part of Israel's larger multi-level missile defense system.

"This groundbreaking experiment is another technological leap in the capabilities of the defense establishment to regenerate and adapt to the emerging threat in the regional arena and on the future battlefield," Israeli Brig. Gen. Daniel Gould said in a statement.

"This experiment was designed to challenge all components of the Arrow weapon system and the execution was excellent," added Missile Defense Agency chief Adm. John Hill.

"The extensive information gathered in the experiment will guide and assist in its future developments," said Admiral John Hill, who leads the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.

The system, which first entered development in 2008, is one of several programs being jointly developed between Israel and the United States. It was first tested in early 2018.

