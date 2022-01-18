Mass killer Anders Breivik gives Nazi salute at parole hearing in Norway

Convicted mass murderer Anders Breivik raises his right arm in a Nazi salute in the Borgarting Court of Appeal in Skien, Norway, on January 10, 2017. He made a similar gesture at a parole hearing on Tuesday. File Photo by Lise Aaserud/EPA

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Anders Breivik, a far-right White supremacist who killed dozens of people in Norway a decade ago, appeared at a parole hearing on Tuesday and reaffirmed his loyalty to the neo-Nazi movement. Breivik killed 77 people on July 22, 2011 -- first by setting off a bomb that killed several people in Oslo, and then opening fire at a political youth camp on Utoya island while dressed as a police officer. Advertisement

The attacks remain Norway's deadliest in history.

A three-day parole hearing began on Tuesday. While in court, Breivik gave a Nazi salute, as he's done in previous court appearances.

While his attorneys seek parole, prosecutors are calling for the Breivik to be placed on preventive detention indefinitely.

During the prosecutor's opening statement, Breivik held up a message on a briefcase that prompted a reprimand from the judge.

Although parole is unlikely, some are concerned about Breivik's continued influence in Norway. The attacker who killed 51 people in 2019 at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, indicated that he'd been in contact with Breivik.

"The only thing I am afraid of is if he has the opportunity to talk freely and convey his extreme views to people who have the same mindset," Lisbeth Kristine Royneland, who heads a family and survivors support group from Breivik's crime spree, said before the hearing, according to The Guardian.

Advertisement