Jan. 18, 2022 / 9:23 AM

Mass killer Anders Breivik gives Nazi salute at parole hearing in Norway

By Clyde Hughes
Mass killer Anders Breivik gives Nazi salute at parole hearing in Norway
Convicted mass murderer Anders Breivik raises his right arm in a Nazi salute in the Borgarting Court of Appeal in Skien, Norway, on January 10, 2017. He made a similar gesture at a parole hearing on Tuesday. File Photo by Lise Aaserud/EPA

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Anders Breivik, a far-right White supremacist who killed dozens of people in Norway a decade ago, appeared at a parole hearing on Tuesday and reaffirmed his loyalty to the neo-Nazi movement.

Breivik killed 77 people on July 22, 2011 -- first by setting off a bomb that killed several people in Oslo, and then opening fire at a political youth camp on Utoya island while dressed as a police officer.

The attacks remain Norway's deadliest in history.

A three-day parole hearing began on Tuesday. While in court, Breivik gave a Nazi salute, as he's done in previous court appearances.

While his attorneys seek parole, prosecutors are calling for the Breivik to be placed on preventive detention indefinitely.

During the prosecutor's opening statement, Breivik held up a message on a briefcase that prompted a reprimand from the judge.

Although parole is unlikely, some are concerned about Breivik's continued influence in Norway. The attacker who killed 51 people in 2019 at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, indicated that he'd been in contact with Breivik.

"The only thing I am afraid of is if he has the opportunity to talk freely and convey his extreme views to people who have the same mindset," Lisbeth Kristine Royneland, who heads a family and survivors support group from Breivik's crime spree, said before the hearing, according to The Guardian.

Rescuers search rubble of Afghanistan quake that killed 26
World News // 50 minutes ago
Rescuers search rubble of Afghanistan quake that killed 26
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Search-and-rescue operations were underway Tuesday for survivors after a pair of earthquakes struck in the western region of Afghanistan and killed at least 26 people.
Sweden to lift travel requirement for negative COVID-19 test this week
World News // 1 hour ago
Sweden to lift travel requirement for negative COVID-19 test this week
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Swedish government said Tuesday that it's changing entry restrictions for travelers, and will drop its requirement that all passengers show a negative COVID-19 test regardless of vaccination.
Hong Kong to euthanize 2,000 small animals after hamsters test positive for COVID-19
World News // 2 hours ago
Hong Kong to euthanize 2,000 small animals after hamsters test positive for COVID-19
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Authorities in Hong Kong said Tuesday that they will euthanize about 2,000 small animals and ban imports after a few hamsters and an employee at a pet shop tested positive for COVID-19.
Oil prices rise to highest levels in 7 years amid supply pressures in Ukraine, Middle East
World News // 2 hours ago
Oil prices rise to highest levels in 7 years amid supply pressures in Ukraine, Middle East
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Benchmark oil prices climbed to their highest level in seven years on Tuesday amid disruptions to supplies caused by COVID-19 and attacks in the Middle East.
Indonesia to move capital from Jakarta to jungle area to be called Nusantara
World News // 3 hours ago
Indonesia to move capital from Jakarta to jungle area to be called Nusantara
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Indonesian lawmakers passed a bill on Tuesday to formally relocate the capital of the country from Jakarta to a location in Kalimantan state -- and name the new government center Nusantara.
China, North Korea open border railroad crossing after 2-year COVID-19 shutdown
World News // 5 hours ago
China, North Korea open border railroad crossing after 2-year COVID-19 shutdown
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- China and North Korea restarted trade over a railroad crossing for the first time since Pyongyang sealed its borders to protect against COVID-19 two years ago, Beijing has confirmed.
North Korea says latest launch was test of tactical guided missiles
World News // 7 hours ago
North Korea says latest launch was test of tactical guided missiles
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- North Korea confirmed the accuracy of a pair of tactical guided missiles in its latest launch, state-run media said Tuesday, as the secretive regime continues a series of weapons tests.
Tonga: Death toll climbs to 2 following Saturday's volcano, tsunami
World News // 8 hours ago
Tonga: Death toll climbs to 2 following Saturday's volcano, tsunami
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- New Zealand officials confirmed Tuesday that at least two people have died following Saturday's volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami in Tonga that left extensive damage in its wake.
Canada approves Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 treatment for use
World News // 11 hours ago
Canada approves Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 treatment for use
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Canada on Monday announced it has authorized Pfizer's at-home coronavirus antiviral pill treatment for use by adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.
Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Yemen after deadly Dhabi airport attack
World News // 21 hours ago
Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Yemen after deadly Dhabi airport attack
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Saudi-led coalition said late Monday it retaliated against the Houthi militia in Yemen after the rebels claimed responsibility for a rare drone attack that caused three oil tankers to explode in the UAE.
