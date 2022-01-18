Advertisement
World News
Jan. 18, 2022 / 4:57 AM

China, North Korea open border railroad crossing after 2-year COVID-19 shutdown

By Thomas Maresca
China, North Korea open border railroad crossing after 2-year COVID-19 shutdown
China and North Korea reopened cross-border rail traffic between Dandong and Sinuiju, Beijing confirmed on Monday, marking the resumption of the economic partners' main trade route after a two-year shutdown due to COVID-19. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- China and North Korea restarted trade over a railroad crossing for the first time since Pyongyang sealed its borders to protect against COVID-19 two years ago, Beijing has confirmed.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a press conference on Monday that rail freight transport between China's Dandong and North Korea's Sinuiju had resumed after "friendly consultations between the two sides."

Advertisement

"The two sides will move forward on the basis of ensuring sound epidemic prevention and control to facilitate normal bilateral trade," Zhao said.

The rail crossing over the Yalu River is the main trade artery between North Korea and China, but traffic ground to a halt when Pyongyang sealed its borders in January 2020 as COVID-19 began to spread throughout its northern neighbor. The government blocked almost all official and unofficial trade and severely restricted domestic travel.

RELATED North Korea says latest launch was test of tactical guided missiles

North Korea has been suffering an economic crisis amid international sanctions, crop-damaging severe weather and the prolonged border closure with China, which accounts for over 90% of the North's international trade.

Food shortages have become so severe that the United Nations special rapporteur on North Korean human rights warned in October that vulnerable citizens were at risk of starvation. Leader Kim Jong Un admitted in June that the food situation was "getting tense."

Advertisement

Humanitarian groups have seen most of their efforts at providing aid stifled as well, with the U.N.'s World Food Program reporting in its December country update that it had not distributed any food assistance since the previous March.

RELATED China decides not to sell tickets to public for Winter Olympics in Beijing

The WFP report noted that very few relief items had been allowed to enter the country since August due to quarantine and disinfection procedures lasting months.

Accounts of a train arriving in Dandong from Sinuiju began circulating Sunday among a number of regional media outlets ahead of Beijing's confirmation. It is unclear what is being delivered to North Korea, but a source told news agency Yonhap that emergency medical supplies and daily necessities would be the initial cargo.

North Korea, meanwhile, has continued to aggressively develop its weapons program as it rejects calls from the United States to restart dialogue. On Monday, Pyongyang fired a pair of solid-fuel short-range ballistic missiles, marking its fourth launch in less than two weeks.

RELATED Beijing reports first Omicron case ahead of Winter Olympics

Latest Headlines

North Korea says latest launch was test of tactical guided missiles
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea says latest launch was test of tactical guided missiles
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- North Korea confirmed the accuracy of a pair of tactical guided missiles in its latest launch, state-run media said Tuesday, as the secretive regime continues a series of weapons tests.
Tonga: Death toll climbs to 2 following Saturday's volcano, tsunami
World News // 3 hours ago
Tonga: Death toll climbs to 2 following Saturday's volcano, tsunami
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- New Zealand officials confirmed Tuesday that at least two people have died following Saturday's volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami in Tonga that left extensive damage in its wake.
Canada approves Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 treatment for use
World News // 7 hours ago
Canada approves Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 treatment for use
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Canada on Monday announced it has authorized Pfizer's at-home coronavirus antiviral pill treatment for use by adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.
Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Yemen after deadly Dhabi airport attack
World News // 17 hours ago
Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Yemen after deadly Dhabi airport attack
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Saudi-led coalition said late Monday it retaliated against the Houthi militia in Yemen after the rebels claimed responsibility for a rare drone attack that caused three oil tankers to explode in the UAE.
Bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation meets with Ukraine leaders in Kyiv
World News // 9 hours ago
Bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation meets with Ukraine leaders in Kyiv
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of seven U.S. senators met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv Monday in a show of support for the country against possible Russian military aggression.
Report: At least seven killed by Sudanese forces in anti-coup protests
World News // 10 hours ago
Report: At least seven killed by Sudanese forces in anti-coup protests
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Sudanese security forces shot and killed at least seven protesters during anti-coup rallies on Monday, a civilian doctors group claimed on social media.
At least 22 dead after strong earthquake in western Afghanistan
World News // 12 hours ago
At least 22 dead after strong earthquake in western Afghanistan
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- At least 22 people died in a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck a mountainous region of northwestern Afghanistan early Monday, official media reported.
Israel threatens to expel Palestinian family from Jerusalem home after standoff
World News // 15 hours ago
Israel threatens to expel Palestinian family from Jerusalem home after standoff
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Israeli authorities threatened to forcefully evict a Palestinian family from its home in east Jerusalem on Monday after a lengthy standoff.
Distress beacon from islands near Tonga eruption site detected
World News // 13 hours ago
Distress beacon from islands near Tonga eruption site detected
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A distress signal emanating from a pair of isolated, low-lying islands near Tonga has been detected in the wake of this weekend's undersea volcano eruption, United Nations officials said Monday.
Amazon reverses decision to stop accepting Visa cards in Britain
World News // 14 hours ago
Amazon reverses decision to stop accepting Visa cards in Britain
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Amazon and Visa appear to have reached an agreement for Visa cards to be accepted on Amazon's British platform after the retail giant previously threatened to stop taking them by this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Distress beacon from islands near Tonga eruption site detected
Distress beacon from islands near Tonga eruption site detected
Four manatees flown from SeaWorld to Ohio zoo for treatment
Four manatees flown from SeaWorld to Ohio zoo for treatment
Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Yemen after deadly Dhabi airport attack
Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Yemen after deadly Dhabi airport attack
At least 22 dead after strong earthquake in western Afghanistan
At least 22 dead after strong earthquake in western Afghanistan
China decides not to sell tickets to public for Winter Olympics in Beijing
China decides not to sell tickets to public for Winter Olympics in Beijing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement