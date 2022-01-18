Mexican soccer officials to ban fans for uttering anti-gay chant at matches

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Mexican Football Federation President Yon de Luisa said on Monday it will start issuing five-year stadium bans to fans found to have made an anti-gay chant that has become popular at matches there.
The federation has faced the wrath of the international soccer organization FIFA -- including fines and banning games from certain stadiums -- because of the chant. The new rules will apply at two World Cup qualifiers in Mexico with its national team playing Costa Rica on Jan. 30 and Panama on Feb. 2.