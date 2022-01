A Russian TOS-1 heavy flame thrower system fires during military drills near Orenburg, Russia last month. Photo courtesy of Russia Defense Ministry/EPA-EFE

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Russia on Tuesday began moving troops to Belarus for joint military exercises that are raising worldwide concern over the possibility of a plan to invade Ukraine. The exercises, known as United Resolve, coincide with a recent buildup of Russian troops on Ukraine's eastern border. Advertisement

TASS, the Russian government's official news agency, said Belarus and Russia "will hold a snap inspection of the Union State's forces and capabilities before the joint drills scheduled for February."

In recent days, train and road convoys of armored vehicles have entered Belarus following an announcement by President Alexander Lukashenko about the imminent war games with Russian forces.

Last month, Russia began amassing about 100,000 troops on Ukraine's border, according to a report on Monday from the British government, which is supplying the nation with short range anti-tank missiles.

Ben Wallace, the United Kingdom's minister of defense, said Monday the United Kingdom and its allies "have legitimate and real cause for concern that the configuration and scale of the force being assembled, supported by Russian air and maritime long-range strike capabilities stationed in the region, could be used for the purpose of conducting a multi-axis invasion of Ukraine."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a three-day trip Tuesday to Ukraine and Germany.