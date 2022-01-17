Amazon reverses decision to stop accepting Visa cards in Britain

Amazon and Visa appear to have reached an agreement to accept Visa cards on Amazon’s British platform after the retail giant previously threatened to stop accepting them by this week. File Photo by Friedemann Vogel/EPA-EFE

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Amazon and Visa appear to have reached an agreement for Visa cards to be accepted on Amazon's British platform after the retail giant previously threatened to stop taking them by this week. Amazon, which blamed the decision on the raising of the fees Visa charges to process credit card transactions, emailed affected customers Monday to tell them they could still use their cards, The Guardian reported. Advertisement

"The expected change regarding the use of Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk will no longer take place on 19 January. We are working closely with Visa on a potential solution that will enable customers to continue using their Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk," the email reads, according to the outlet.

"Should we make any changes related to Visa credit cards, we will give you advance notice. Until then, you can continue to use Visa credit cards, debit cards, Mastercard, American Express, and Eurocard as you do today."

It was not immediately clear when the negotiations were expected to conclude or what resolution was reached between the companies.

Representatives for Visa said in a statement to the BBC that it was still "working closely to reach an agreement."

The saga started in November when Amazon said it would stop accepting the cards by Jan. 19 after Visa and Mastercard both increased interchange fees they charge merchants for digital transactions between Britain and the European Union -- an apparent result of Brexit.

When Britain left the European Union, a market cap for such fees in Britain was removed -- allowing the companies to raise their fees.