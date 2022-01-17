Advertisement
World News
Jan. 17, 2022 / 3:46 PM

Amazon reverses decision to stop accepting Visa cards in Britain

By Adam Schrader
Amazon reverses decision to stop accepting Visa cards in Britain
Amazon and Visa appear to have reached an agreement to accept Visa cards on Amazon’s British platform after the retail giant previously threatened to stop accepting them by this week. File Photo by Friedemann Vogel/EPA-EFE

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Amazon and Visa appear to have reached an agreement for Visa cards to be accepted on Amazon's British platform after the retail giant previously threatened to stop taking them by this week.

Amazon, which blamed the decision on the raising of the fees Visa charges to process credit card transactions, emailed affected customers Monday to tell them they could still use their cards, The Guardian reported.

Advertisement

"The expected change regarding the use of Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk will no longer take place on 19 January. We are working closely with Visa on a potential solution that will enable customers to continue using their Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk," the email reads, according to the outlet.

"Should we make any changes related to Visa credit cards, we will give you advance notice. Until then, you can continue to use Visa credit cards, debit cards, Mastercard, American Express, and Eurocard as you do today."

It was not immediately clear when the negotiations were expected to conclude or what resolution was reached between the companies.

Representatives for Visa said in a statement to the BBC that it was still "working closely to reach an agreement."

Advertisement

The saga started in November when Amazon said it would stop accepting the cards by Jan. 19 after Visa and Mastercard both increased interchange fees they charge merchants for digital transactions between Britain and the European Union -- an apparent result of Brexit.

When Britain left the European Union, a market cap for such fees in Britain was removed -- allowing the companies to raise their fees.

Latest Headlines

Distress beacon from islands near Tonga eruption site detected
World News // 7 minutes ago
Distress beacon from islands near Tonga eruption site detected
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A distress signal emanating from a pair of isolated, low-lying islands near Tonga has been detected in the wake of this weekend's undersea volcano eruption, United Nations officials said Monday.
Israel expels Palestinian family from Jerusalem home after standoff
World News // 2 hours ago
Israel expels Palestinian family from Jerusalem home after standoff
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Israeli authorities forcefully evicted a Palestinian family from its home in east Jerusalem on Monday after a lengthy standoff.
Japanese PM Kishida vows continued fight against COVID-19 in 1st policy speech
World News // 2 hours ago
Japanese PM Kishida vows continued fight against COVID-19 in 1st policy speech
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to keep fighting the COVID-19 pandemic Monday in his first annual policy speech before the country's parliament, the National Diet.
Yemen Houthi militia claims drone strike in Abu Dhabi
World News // 3 hours ago
Yemen Houthi militia claims drone strike in Abu Dhabi
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Houthi militia in Yemen has claimed responsibility for a rare drone attack that caused three oil tankers to explode in the United Arab Emirates, killing three people on Monday.
China decides not to sell tickets to public for Winter Olympics in Beijing
World News // 7 hours ago
China decides not to sell tickets to public for Winter Olympics in Beijing
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee announced Monday that tickets will not be sold to the public but will be distributed "exclusively" to residents of the country who meet strict COVID-19 requirements.
North Korea fires ballistic missiles from Pyongyang airport
World News // 17 hours ago
North Korea fires ballistic missiles from Pyongyang airport
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (UPI) -- North Korea launched a pair of what appear to be short-range ballistic missiles on Monday morning from its international airport in Pyongyang, South Korea's military said, marking its fourth test in less than two weeks.
Oxfam: Billionaires' wealth grew by $5T amid pandemic while 160M forced into poverty
World News // 12 hours ago
Oxfam: Billionaires' wealth grew by $5T amid pandemic while 160M forced into poverty
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The two years of the pandemic have exacerbated the gap between the haves and have nots with the world's billionaires seeing their fortunes balloon while more than 160 million people have been pushed into poverty.
World's COVID-19 cases rise 14%; India up 113%, Brazil 109%
World News // 1 day ago
World's COVID-19 cases rise 14%; India up 113%, Brazil 109%
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases rose 25% worldwide in one week as India and Brazil, two nations with the most infection behind the U.S., are each up around 2.5 times in one week after comparatively low numbers.
Ukraine blames Russia for cyberattack targeting government agencies
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine blames Russia for cyberattack targeting government agencies
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Microsoft on Saturday said it has discovered malware with the capability to erase data on computer systems of dozens of government, non-profit and information technology organizations based in Ukraine.
Prince Harry seeking right to pay for police protection in Britain
World News // 22 hours ago
Prince Harry seeking right to pay for police protection in Britain
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Prince Harry is engaged in a legal challenge for the right to personally pay for protection from British police when visiting the country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man drowns in Ohio River trying to save naked woman
Man drowns in Ohio River trying to save naked woman
Oxfam: Billionaires' wealth grew by $5T amid pandemic while 160M forced into poverty
Oxfam: Billionaires' wealth grew by $5T amid pandemic while 160M forced into poverty
World's COVID-19 cases rise 14%; India up 113%, Brazil 109%
World's COVID-19 cases rise 14%; India up 113%, Brazil 109%
Ukraine blames Russia for cyberattack targeting government agencies
Ukraine blames Russia for cyberattack targeting government agencies
Prince Harry seeking right to pay for police protection in Britain
Prince Harry seeking right to pay for police protection in Britain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement