Advertisement
World News
Jan. 17, 2022 / 7:19 PM

Report: At least seven killed by Sudanese forces in anti-coup protests

By Daniel Uria
Report: At least seven killed by Sudanese forces in anti-coup protests
At least seven protesters were killed by Sudanese security forces during anti-coup protests in the capital Khartoum on Monday. Photo by EPA-EFE

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Sudanese security forces shot and killed at least seven protesters during anti-coup rallies on Monday, a civilian doctors group claimed on social media.

The Sudanese Central Doctors Committee added that 100 people were also injured by gunfire as thousands of protesters marched toward the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum in opposition to a coup in October that saw the Sudanese military seize control of the nation.

Advertisement

The SCDC said the military forces "keep on committing massacres, facing peaceful Sudanese protesters with deadly force," while noting that 71 civilians have been killed since the coup.

"The whole world must pay a close attention and take serious actions to stop these deliberate and heinous crimes against the people of Sudan, who has been peacefully and persistently pushing toward a free, peaceful, just and democratic country," it said.

RELATED U.S., allies threaten sanctions against Sudan over continued military rule

The protests came as Sudan's ruling Sovereign Council said Monday it would establish an anti-terrorism force to combat "multiple potential threats."

Al Jazeera reported that protesters were "turning out in the thousands on the streets to show the military that they want whatever initiative is going to result in a pure, civilian government."

Advertisement

Sudanese activists shared videos on social media showing barrages of tear gas fired toward protesters that were blocking roads to the presidential compound, CNN reported.

RELATED Nigeria lifts ban on Twitter after seven months

The Forces of Freedom and Change, an alliance of civilian political parties and movements, called for two days of civil disobedience and a general strike following the violence on Monday.

"Resistance committees have called on people to barricade neighborhoods and main streets to stop movement," the group said.

United Nations spokesman Stephan Dujarric condemned "the use of lethal force against demonstrators" in a statement Monday.

RELATED Russian-led troops to leave Kazakhstan in two days

"Whether it's in Khartoum or other places, people have a right to demonstrate peacefully," he said.

Abdalla Hamdok resigned on Jan. 2, two months after he was reinstated as prime minister following the coup, stating his efforts to "avoid our country from sliding into disaster" amid the anti-coup protests had been unsuccessful.

The deal that saw him reinstated also contained provisions for the creation of a unified army and an amendment to Sudan's constitution explicitly outlining the partnership between civilians and military under the transitional government, angering the nation's protest movement.

Latest Headlines

At least 22 dead after strong earthquake in western Afghanistan
World News // 2 hours ago
At least 22 dead after strong earthquake in western Afghanistan
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- At least 22 people died in a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck a mountainous region of northwestern Afghanistan early Monday, official media reported.
Israel threatens to expel Palestinian family from Jerusalem home after standoff
World News // 5 hours ago
Israel threatens to expel Palestinian family from Jerusalem home after standoff
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Israeli authorities threatened to forcefully evict a Palestinian family from its home in east Jerusalem on Monday after a lengthy standoff.
Distress beacon from islands near Tonga eruption site detected
World News // 3 hours ago
Distress beacon from islands near Tonga eruption site detected
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A distress signal emanating from a pair of isolated, low-lying islands near Tonga has been detected in the wake of this weekend's undersea volcano eruption, United Nations officials said Monday.
Amazon reverses decision to stop accepting Visa cards in Britain
World News // 3 hours ago
Amazon reverses decision to stop accepting Visa cards in Britain
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Amazon and Visa appear to have reached an agreement for Visa cards to be accepted on Amazon's British platform after the retail giant previously threatened to stop taking them by this week.
Japanese PM Kishida vows continued fight against COVID-19 in 1st policy speech
World News // 5 hours ago
Japanese PM Kishida vows continued fight against COVID-19 in 1st policy speech
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to keep fighting the COVID-19 pandemic Monday in his first annual policy speech before the country's parliament, the National Diet.
Yemen Houthi militia claims drone strike in Abu Dhabi
World News // 6 hours ago
Yemen Houthi militia claims drone strike in Abu Dhabi
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Houthi militia in Yemen has claimed responsibility for a rare drone attack that caused three oil tankers to explode in the United Arab Emirates, killing three people on Monday.
China decides not to sell tickets to public for Winter Olympics in Beijing
World News // 10 hours ago
China decides not to sell tickets to public for Winter Olympics in Beijing
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee announced Monday that tickets will not be sold to the public but will be distributed "exclusively" to residents of the country who meet strict COVID-19 requirements.
North Korea fires ballistic missiles from Pyongyang airport
World News // 20 hours ago
North Korea fires ballistic missiles from Pyongyang airport
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (UPI) -- North Korea launched a pair of what appear to be short-range ballistic missiles on Monday morning from its international airport in Pyongyang, South Korea's military said, marking its fourth test in less than two weeks.
Oxfam: Billionaires' wealth grew by $5T amid pandemic while 160M forced into poverty
World News // 15 hours ago
Oxfam: Billionaires' wealth grew by $5T amid pandemic while 160M forced into poverty
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The two years of the pandemic have exacerbated the gap between the haves and have nots with the world's billionaires seeing their fortunes balloon while more than 160 million people have been pushed into poverty.
World's COVID-19 cases rise 14%; India up 113%, Brazil 109%
World News // 1 day ago
World's COVID-19 cases rise 14%; India up 113%, Brazil 109%
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases rose 25% worldwide in one week as India and Brazil, two nations with the most infection behind the U.S., are each up around 2.5 times in one week after comparatively low numbers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Distress beacon from islands near Tonga eruption site detected
Distress beacon from islands near Tonga eruption site detected
Oxfam: Billionaires' wealth grew by $5T amid pandemic while 160M forced into poverty
Oxfam: Billionaires' wealth grew by $5T amid pandemic while 160M forced into poverty
North Korea fires ballistic missiles from Pyongyang airport
North Korea fires ballistic missiles from Pyongyang airport
Prince Harry seeking right to pay for police protection in Britain
Prince Harry seeking right to pay for police protection in Britain
Yemen Houthi militia claims drone strike in Abu Dhabi
Yemen Houthi militia claims drone strike in Abu Dhabi
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement