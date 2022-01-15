Tsunami hits Tonga after underwater volcano explodes

A NOAA satellite image from the Regional and Mesoscale Meteorology Branch of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/NESDIS shows an explosive eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano in Tonga on Saturday. Photo by RAMMB/NOAA/NESDIS/EPA-EFE/Handout

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A 4-foot tsunami hit the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday and prompted warnings in other nearby islands and coastal areas of New Zealand after an underwater volcano exploded. The waves crashed into Tonga's largest island and flooded coastal roads, the main street, waterfront and properties in the capital, Nuku'alofa, including the palace grounds. The tsunami prompted the evacuation of Tonga's King Topou VI, CNN affiliate Radio New Zealand reported. Advertisement

A convoy of police and and troops rushed the king to a villa at Mata Ki Eua and residents fled to higher ground as ash spewed over the capital, RNZ reported, citing local media.

The nearby island of Fiji issued an advisory asking people living in low lying coastal areas to "move to safety.".

A tsunami advisory is also under effect for the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, according to the National Disaster Management Office, with residents advised to move to higher ground away from the coastline.

Tsunami advisories following the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano eruptions spread as far away as New Zealand's North Island.

"We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east coast of the North Island and Chatham Islands to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore," the National Emergency Management Agency said in an advisory posted to Twitter.

The volcano first erupted Friday, with ash rising 12.4 miles into the air, according to RNZ, and erupted a second time on Saturday, 4 minutes before the Australian Bureau of Meteorology reported the 4-foot wave near Nuku'alofa at 5:30 p.m.

Waves crashed into coastal homes after the latest volcano eruption, social media footage showed, The Washington Post reported.

The Bureau of Meteorology in Australia added that two small Australian islands, Lord Howe and Norfolk Island, were also under a tsunami warning.

An initial warning for U.S. territory of American Samoa where residents were asked to move away from beaches and harbors amid reports of tsunami waves, was lifted soon after, according to the Post.