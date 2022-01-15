Advertisement
World News
Jan. 15, 2022 / 1:55 PM

GlaxoSmithKline rejects $68B offer from Unilever for consumer goods division

By Adam Schrader
GlaxoSmithKline rejects $68B offer from Unilever for consumer goods division
A security guard hoists a GlaxoSmithKline company flag outside the GSK factory in Shanghai, China, in 2013. GSK has rejected three unsolicited offers from Unilever, including one worth $68 billion, to acquire its consumer goods division. File Photo by EPA-EFE

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Healthcare product maker GlaxoSmithKline has rejected three unsolicited offers from Unilever, including one worth $68 billion, to acquire its consumer goods division, the company confirmed Saturday.

If successful, the takeover between the two London-based companies would add GSK brands such as Sensodyne, Aquafresh and ChapStick to the list of brands owned by Unilever -- which include Axe, Dove and Vaseline.

Advertisement

"GSK rejected all three proposals made on the basis that they fundamentally undervalued the Consumer Healthcare business and its future prospects," the company said in a statement.

The GSK announcement was made in response to reporting from The Sunday Times of London, which did not reveal how it had obtained the information. Unilever has also since released a statement confirming the attempted acquisition in response to the reporting from the Times.

RELATED Judge orders Martin Shkreli to pay $65M for hiking drug price

"GSK Consumer Healthcare is a leader in the attractive consumer health space and would be a strong strategic fit as Unilever continues to re-shape its portfolio," Unilever said in its statement. "There can be no certainty that any agreement will be reached."

GSK's consumer healthcare business is a joint venture with U.S. company Pfizer, which has not released a statement about the attempted acquisition.

Advertisement

GSK revealed that the most recent $68 billion offer from Unilever came Dec. 20 and comprised about $57 billion in cash and about $11.4 billion in Unilever shares.

RELATED Samsung develops in-memory computing for AI chips

"The board of GSK unanimously concluded that the proposals were not in the best interests of GSK shareholders," the company said, noting that its business is well-positioned to grow in the consumer healthcare sector.

GSK said that the company "remains focused" on spinning off its Consumer Healthcare business into a new company by mid-2022, after hiring former Tesco CEO Dave Lewis to lead the new venture.

RELATED Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Alphabet, Meta, Reddit and Twitter

Latest Headlines

Tsunami hits Tonga after volcanic explosion; advisories issued for U.S., Canada
World News // 4 hours ago
Tsunami hits Tonga after volcanic explosion; advisories issued for U.S., Canada
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A 4-foot tsunami hit the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday and prompted advisories along the west coasts of the United States and Canada after an underwater volcano exploded.
Internet woes risk isolating Lebanon in crisis
World News // 22 hours ago
Internet woes risk isolating Lebanon in crisis
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Lebanon is in danger of losing its Internet connection and being isolated from the outside world, which would have catastrophic implications for the economy, society and security.
Russia arrests 14 accused of REvil ransomware attacks
World News // 23 hours ago
Russia arrests 14 accused of REvil ransomware attacks
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Russian intelligence arrested members of the so-called REvil ransomware group, which "ceased to exist," the government said Friday, after it dismantled it.
China bans more international flights from U.S.
World News // 23 hours ago
China bans more international flights from U.S.
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- China has banned flights from the United States and other countries as it struggles to contain COVID-19 cases ahead of the Lunar New Year and the Winter Olympics.
U.S. intelligence points to possible Russian false-flag operation in Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. intelligence points to possible Russian false-flag operation in Ukraine
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. intelligence suggests Russia may be planning a false-flag operation to justify an invasion of Ukraine, officials said Friday.
Samsung develops in-memory computing for AI chips
World News // 1 day ago
Samsung develops in-memory computing for AI chips
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics announced it has developed an in-memory computing technology that merges memory and system semiconductors.
Turkish President Erdogan vows to bring down rising inflation
World News // 1 day ago
Turkish President Erdogan vows to bring down rising inflation
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to bring down inflation -- which hit 36.1% in December -- as the Central Bank prepares to meet next week.
9 killed, 36 injured in train derailment in India
World News // 1 day ago
9 killed, 36 injured in train derailment in India
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A passenger train derailment late Thursday in the Indian state of West Bengal killed nine people and injured at least 36 others, officials said.
MI5 accuses citizen of having ties to Chinese Communist Party
World News // 1 day ago
MI5 accuses citizen of having ties to Chinese Communist Party
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The British security service MI5 said a citizen connected to the Chinese Communist Party has been working to interfere with the country's political process.
Russian official wants to resume security talks with the United States, NATO
World News // 1 day ago
Russian official wants to resume security talks with the United States, NATO
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday he hopes security talks with the United States can resume despite the two countries and NATO failing to come to any agreements in discussions earlier this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tsunami hits Tonga after volcanic explosion; advisories issued for U.S., Canada
Tsunami hits Tonga after volcanic explosion; advisories issued for U.S., Canada
Judge orders Martin Shkreli to pay $65M for hiking drug price
Judge orders Martin Shkreli to pay $65M for hiking drug price
Snowstorm to march through interior Northeast dumping up to 18 inches
Snowstorm to march through interior Northeast dumping up to 18 inches
Oregon concert venue shooting leaves 6 injured
Oregon concert venue shooting leaves 6 injured
Florida Supreme Court overturns conviction, death sentence in ax slayings
Florida Supreme Court overturns conviction, death sentence in ax slayings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement