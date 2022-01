North Korea fired a projectile eastward on Friday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, marking Pyongyang's third launch in ten days. Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, Jan. 14 (UPI) -- North Korea fired a projectile eastward Friday, South Korea's military said, marking Pyongyang's third missile launch in 10 days. The launch was reported in a message by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Friday afternoon, but no further details were made immediately available. Advertisement

Japan's Ministry of Defense also announced that North Korea had fired a "possible ballistic missile."

The latest launch came just hours after North Korea issued a statement condemning recent U.S. sanctions and warning of a "stronger" reaction to Washington's "confrontational stance."

North Korea test-fired ballistic missiles into the sea between Korea and Japan on Jan. 5 and again on Tuesday in what the secretive state said was the final verification of a new hypersonic weapon system.

In response, the United States sanctioned five North Koreans living in China and Russia on Wednesday for their involvement in procuring goods for the country's missile programs.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday called the recent launches "profoundly destabilizing" and said Pyongyang has not responded to Washington's overtures to resume dialogue.

In Friday's statement, North Korea justified the tests of its new weapons as a "legitimate exercise of its right to self-defense" and accused Washington of "isolating and stifling" Pyongyang.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.