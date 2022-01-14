Russian official wants to resume security talks with the United States, NATO

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday he hopes security talks with the United States can resume despite the two countries and NATO failing to come to any agreements in discussions earlier this week.
The White House and NATO had been trying to get Russia to deescalate the tensions along the Russian-Ukrainian border where Russia has amassed about 100,000 troops. The Kremlin has demanded guarantees that Ukraine never become a member of NATO, which they would consider a security threat.