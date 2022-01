Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pictured at the United Nations Climate Change Conference on November 1, 2021. He was briefed on a train derailment in West Bengal Thursday that killed nine people. File Photo by Kiara Worth/COP26/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A passenger train derailment late Thursday in the Indian state of West Bengal killed nine people and injured at least 36 others, officials said. An initial assessment of the accident suggested that a crack in one of the tracks contributed to the derailing of four of 12 carriages of the interstate express train in the Jalpaiguri district. Advertisement

"We have carried out a detailed inspection of the tracks," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, according to NDTV. "It appears a sudden failure in equipment led to the accident. We have ordered an inquiry, which will find the root cause."

Indian Railway spokesperson Gurmeet Kaur said workers are currently restoring the track to allow other trains to pass.

Those injured were transported to different hospitals while other passengers were taken to Guwahati by special train, according to Union Minister John Barla.

"A statutory inquiry has been initiated," Vaishnaw said after reaching the crash scene, according to ANI. "[Prime Minister Narendra Modi] is monitoring the situation and I'm in constant touch with him. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured."