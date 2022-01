Israeli soldiers during a training exercise on October 27, 2021. File Photo by Atef Safadi/EPA-EFE

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Two Israeli officers were killed by friendly fire in an accident in the Jordan Valley in West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces said. The officers in the elite Egoz unit were making rounds around 11 p.m. Wednesday night at the Nabi Mussa base just north of the Dead Sea. Advertisement

Maj. Ofek Aharon, 28, and Maj, Itamar Elharar, 26, spotted another person that they thought was a suspicious figure, but was another officer.

Aharon and Elharar approached the officer who opened fire at them believing that he was under attack.

The two were fatally shot and pronounced dead shortly after.

"The officers were killed after a mistaken identification led to a friendly fire incident," the IDF said in a statement.

The incident occurred as troops were on alert after someone stole military equipment from the base the night before.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi headed to the base on Thursday morning to meet with the unit's commanders and to start the investigation.

The two deceased were to be buried on Thursday at the military cemeteries of Gan Yavne and Kiryat Malachi.

Because bases are regularly robbed, the IDF changed its open-fire policy to allow soldier to use lethal force to stop thieves.